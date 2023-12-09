Sophie Turner on how she feels about new romance with Peregrine Pearson. She is amid a divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner is thriving in her new romance. The Games of Throne actress has been currently linked with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson amid her divorce from singer Joe Jonas. The actress and singer were married for four years and share two daughters together.

According to a source via Us Weekly, she and Perry have “become progressively closer.” They have been seeing one another over the past couple of weeks but everything is still “fairly new.”

The source also noted that things “might be headed that way” in terms of if there is some “long term potential” but it's still “too soon” to tell at the moment. However the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”

The actress has been “casually dating a few people since her split from Joe” but “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

Sophie Turner Spotted With Mystery Man

The Games of Thrones actress was reportedly seen kissing a man according to The Sun back in October. According to photos obtained by the U.K. outlet, Turner was seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. They were reportedly locking lips in Paris, France, on Oct. 28.

An onlooker told the publication that the two seemed to be having a good conversation prior to the smooch.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London.They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways,” the source said.

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophia Turner

Back in September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The two share two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months. The two met via social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. A year later they were engaged and then eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.

The two have since made a temporary custody agreement.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a statement.