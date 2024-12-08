ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Carolina-TCU.

This is one of the bigger games in women's college basketball this weekend. We saw UConn beat Louisville on Saturday, and we also saw USC beat Oregon that same day, but now we get a top-10 showdown between the No. 3 Gamecocks and the No. 9 Horned Frogs. This game is in TCU's home city of Fort Worth, but the game is in Dickies Arena, not TCU's on-campus gymnasium.

South Carolina is the defending national champion in women's college basketball. Dawn Staley has had to deal with roster departures to the WNBA, and a few weeks ago in a blowout loss to UCLA, we saw why South Carolina is not the clear-cut favorite to win the 2025 national championship at the Women's Final Four in Tampa. South Carolina does not have the low-post hammer to deal with opponents — such as UCLA — which can offer a back-to-the-basket threat such as Lauren Betts. This South Carolina team relies more on its guards than other Gamecock teams we have seen. Finding ways to defend the rim and stop opponents in the low post will be a central test for the Gamecocks as the season moves along.

It should be said, however, that while South Carolina was shredded by UCLA, the team responded extremely well to that thrashing. A 32-0 run led to a blowout of Iowa State. South Carolina has added recent wins against Duke and Purdue, so we have seen the level of resilience we have come to expect from the Gamecocks.

Now, however, they have to face a TCU team which is red-hot to start the season. The Horned Frogs are 9-0, having defeated both Notre Dame and North Carolina State, two of the top teams in the country. High-end transfers Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince have given TCU a massive infusion of talent, energy, and two-way effectiveness which has thrust this program into the center of the women's basketball conversation. TCU becoming a top-10 team and playing a big-stage game against South Carolina is a landmark occasion for this program. Let's see how the Frogs handle the pressure.

How to Watch South Carolina vs TCU

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has responded perfectly to the UCLA loss. The Gamecocks have their groove back.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Frogs look like an elite team and have beaten the elite opponents they have already faced.

Final South Carolina-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU and Sedona Prince have the low-post hammer which can make life difficult for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks are learning how to play together with their new roster. We recommend that you pass on this game and study these teams for future betting situations. South Carolina is not the automatic slam-dunk pick it was for large portions of last season, so keep that in mind before Sunday's game.

