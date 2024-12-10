ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between South Dakota State and Nevada. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Dakota State-Nevada prediction and pick.

South Dakota State travels to face Nevada in a Wednesday night matchup that promises to be an intriguing contest. The Jackrabbits, with an 8-3 record, have shown offensive efficiency, averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions, and will look to exploit Nevada's defense. Led by a balanced scoring attack, South Dakota State's ability to shoot from the perimeter could challenge Nevada's defensive schemes.

Nevada, holding a 6-3 record, boasts a solid defense allowing just 65.9 points per game. Playing at home, the Wolf Pack have a significant advantage, with a strong track record at Lawlor Events Center. Their defensive prowess and rebounding strength could be key in countering South Dakota State's offensive threats. This matchup will test both teams' strengths, with Nevada aiming to leverage their home-court advantage to secure a win against a formidable opponent.

Here are the South Dakota State-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Dakota State-Nevada Odds

South Dakota State: +11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +550

Nevada: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Nevada

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Dakota State Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Dakota State is poised to upset Nevada in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their strong offensive capabilities and recent form. The Jackrabbits boast an 8-3 record, with a potent offense averaging 78.7 points per game. Their shooting efficiency, highlighted by a 47.6% field goal percentage, will be crucial in challenging Nevada's defense. Key players like Oscar Cluff, who averages 18.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, provide South Dakota State with a formidable inside presence that can exploit Nevada's defensive gaps.

Moreover, South Dakota State's ability to perform under pressure on the road enhances their prospects. Despite being away from home, the Jackrabbits have shown resilience and adaptability, traits that could be pivotal against Nevada's strong home record of 4-1. South Dakota State's recent success against teams in the Mountain West Conference, where they are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games, underscores their capability to compete effectively against higher-ranked opponents. If they maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on second-chance opportunities through superior rebounding, South Dakota State can secure a victory over Nevada, defying the odds and demonstrating their potential as a formidable force this season.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada is well-positioned to secure a victory over South Dakota State, thanks to their strong home-court advantage and dynamic roster. The Wolf Pack have reestablished Lawlor Events Center as a fortress, boasting a 4-1 home record this season, with dominant victories defending on their home court. This formidable home presence is bolstered by the passionate Nevada fan base, which has consistently filled the arena, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

Offensively, Nevada's balanced attack is led by key players like Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson. Davidson, known for his versatility, contributes significantly on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.6 points per game. Sanders adds scoring depth with his impressive shooting ability, averaging 16.4 points per game. The team's offensive strategy emphasizes ball movement and spacing, allowing them to exploit defensive gaps effectively. Defensively, Nevada ranks highly in efficiency, limiting opponents to just 61.3 points per game at home. This combination of offensive firepower and defensive resilience positions Nevada as a strong contender to overpower South Dakota State. With their cohesive team dynamics and strategic execution under coach Steve Alford, the Wolf Pack are primed to maintain their unbeaten home streak against the Jackrabbits.

Final South Dakota State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

South Dakota State's matchup against Nevada promises an intense battle with compelling statistical dynamics. The Jackrabbits enter with an impressive 8-3 record and strong offensive credentials, averaging 78.7 points per game and shooting 47.6% from the field. Nevada counters with a formidable home-court advantage, boasting a perfect 4-1 home record and a 13-5 straight-up record in their last 18 games. Key statistical trends favor Nevada: they've gone under the total in 7 of their last 10 games and have been dominant at home. South Dakota State, however, brings impressive road resilience, going 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games and 7-1 ATS against Mountain West conference opponents. The game's outcome likely hinges on South Dakota State's ability to maintain their offensive efficiency against Nevada's strong home defense. With both teams showing defensive prowess and scoring potential, expect a closely contested matchup that could be decided in the final possessions as South Dakota State covers the spread as the road underdog in this Wednesday night matchup.

Final South Dakota State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: South Dakota State +11.5 (-105), Over 139.5 (-110)