It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Southern Illinois-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Southern Illinois-BYU.

The BYU Cougars struggled last year in their first season as a member of the Big 12. The Cougars had finally hit the jackpot as a program. They had wanted Big 12 membership for a long time. They did not want to go to the Pac-12, a conference which plainly rejected them due to a cultural gulf between the school and the Pac-12 CEO Group, the collection of presidents with a worldview which contrasted with BYU's vision. The Big 12 was the natural cultural fit for Brigham Young University, and last year, the dream became reality. The problem with moving up the food chain is that the level of competition is tougher, and the Cougars found out just how contentious the Big 12 can be. BYU finished the season 5-7, whereas in previous seasons as an independent or (over a decade ago) in the Mountain West, the Cougars were able to pile up wins. It's not going to be as easy to do that in the Big 12, though it does need to be said that with Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the conference might be slightly more manageable. One of the more attractive elements of being in the new-look Big 12 for BYU is that it can develop natural geographical rivalries in the coming years with Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State. BYU, being based in Utah, can create its own “Four Corners” reality with CU, Arizona and Arizona State, in addition to its in-state rivalry with new Big 12 member Utah. Life in the Big 12 should be very interesting for the Cougars, though they first need to take care of business against Southern Illinois of the FCS in their season opener.

Here are the Southern Illinois-BYU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Southern Illinois-BYU Odds

Southern Illinois: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +470

BYU: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Southern Illinois vs BYU

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Southern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Vegas sees this game as less than a complete blowout, and when you see a betting line which doesn't make outward sense on a certain level, you start asking yourself what's going on behind the scenes. How many times have you questioned a betting line only to watch the game unfold and then mutter to yourself, “Well, those guys really do know what they're doing. It's why they are rich and successful.” The curious betting line might be immediately distrusted by some, but if you've been around the block for awhile, you have to make sure that weird line really is weird before betting against it.

The safest thing to say about SIU covering the spread is simply this: BYU wasn't good last year. The Cougars were not physically imposing and didn't have the skill-position weapons to compensate for that limitation. It could be as simple as BYU not having the elite offensive firepower needed to win this game by a huge margin.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Doesn't a 14.5-point spread against an FCS opponent at home feel a little small for BYU — or maybe more than a little small. This line could be one of the really big Vegas miscalculations of Week 1. BYU would certainly seem to be 24 to 30 points better on paper, not 14 or 15. There are times to distrust the weird Vegas line, and this is one of them.

Final Southern Illinois-BYU Prediction & Pick

We think this line is way off and that BYU should be favored by 21.5 to 23.5 points. Take BYU.

Final Southern Illinois-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -14.5