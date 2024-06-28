The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Mercury.

The Phoenix Mercury really struggled without Brittney Griner in portions of the first half of the WNBA season. Phoenix clearly missed Griner's size and agility inside as a top-tier frontcourt defender and rim protector. When Griner returned to the lineup and accompanied the talented wing scorers and shooters on this roster — Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper — you saw how much better the Mercury are. Phoenix beat the New York Liberty and hammered the Seattle Storm in recent weeks. The Mercury also made a late rally, powered by Copper, to beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-80 at home before losing in Minnesota at a later point in the season. Phoenix has beaten quality opponents with its lineup intact. Phoenix doesn't have one of the four best records in the WNBA, but this is a team no one wants to face in the first round of the playoffs. The Mercury have established themselves as a dangerous team and a tough out.

The Los Angeles Sparks are without No. 2 WNBA draft pick Cameron Brink, whose torn ACL knocked her out for the remainder of the season. The Sparks have had several days off, along with the rest of the league, due to the Commissioner's Cup final this past Tuesday. The non-Minnesota, non-New York teams in the W all got at least three days off to rest and recharge. It will be very interesting to see how the Sparks attack the second half of the WNBA season and adjust to Brink's absence. This game is a first primary test of their reworked lineup.

Here are the Sparks-Mercury WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Mercury Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +10 (-106)

Phoenix Mercury: -10 (-114)

Over: 169 (-112)

Under: 169 (-108)

How To Watch Sparks vs Mercury

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ION

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks aren't a particularly good team, but just before the pause for the Commissioner's Cup final, they covered the spread on the road against the New York Liberty. The Sparks don't win a lot of games, but they cover the spread more often than they win outright. That is something to be considered here. The Mercury might also be a little rusty after the long pause this past week. Athletes love rhythm and being able to play and perform on a regular schedule. That schedule — that pattern — has been interrupted, giving the Mercury a potential plot complication and the Sparks a chance to keep this game close. Since the spread is a large double-digit number, all Los Angeles has to do to cover is lose by single digits. A nine-point loss cashes a Sparks ticket. That seems pretty reasonable here.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury crushed the Sparks the last time Los Angeles traveled to Phoenix to play a WNBA game earlier this season. The Mercury, who have some older veterans, will be fresh and rested and will therefore be in position to play their best game against a shorthanded L.A. team which will miss Cameron Brink's interior defense in this matchup.

Final Sparks-Mercury Prediction & Pick

The Mercury are far superior to the Sparks, and crucially, both teams are on the same footing for this game in terms of rest and recovery. Diana Taurasi being fresh points to a big game for her coming off the Commissioner's Cup pause to the season. Phoenix should blow the doors off this game. Take the Mercury, who should rise on a typically hot summer night in Phoenix.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Sparks-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Mercury -10