Spencer Dinwiddie's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. Dinwiddie is a backup guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. For several seasons, Dinwiddie has served as a legitimate NBA starter for a handful of teams. Let's take a closer look at Spencer Dinwiddie's net worth in 2024.
What is Spencer Dinwiddie's net worth in 2024?: $12 million (estimate)
Spencer Dinwiddie's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Spencer Dinwiddie was born on April 6, 1993, in Los Angeles. He attended William Howard Taft Charter High School.
Dinwiddie had his best year during his senior season. He put up averages of 11.2 points and 7.7 assists per game, based on sources. For his efforts, Dinwiddie was named the John R. Wooden California High School Player of the Year.
Coming out of high school, Dinwiddie was a three-star recruit as ranked by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including UNLV, UCLA, Oregon, Harvard, and Colorado. Dinwiddie eventually committed to Colorado.
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Dinwiddie saw college basketball action for three seasons. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field overall. In his sophomore year, Dinwiddie tallied a perfect game against Oregon State by scoring 24 points on 8-of-8 shooting to register a school record for most points without a miss.
Spencer Dinwiddie is drafted by the Pistons
After three years in a Buffaloes uniform, Dinwiddie decided to forego his final year of college eligibility by declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Detroit Pistons selected Dinwiddie in the second round with the 38th overall pick.
Shortly after, Dinwiddie signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.53 million, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season with the Pistons, Dinwiddie averaged only 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 30 percent shooting from the field overall.
With Dinwiddie failing to impress for the Pistons, the 6-foot-5 guard was eventually assigned to the Pistons' Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA D-League, which is now known as the NBA G-League. In his first season, Dinwiddie averaged a solid 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
In the following season, Dinwiddie played most of the 2015-16 season with the Grand Rapids Drive. He improved his output to 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.
Spencer Dinwiddie is traded to the Bulls
Left unimpressed, the Pistons decided to ship Dinwiddie to the Chicago Bulls for Cameron Bairstow. The Bulls waived Dinwiddie after the trade. However, the Colorado alum signed a two-year deal with the Bulls worth $2.03 million, as per reports. Unfortunately, Dinwiddie never saw action with the Bulls in the NBA.
Although Dinwiddie never played for the Bulls in the NBA, he did suit up for the team's G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Here, he registered 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game.
Spencer Dinwiddie signs with the Nets
The Brooklyn Nets took notice of Dinwiddie's stint with the Bulls at the developmental league, paving the way for his signing. According to reports, Dinwiddie signed a three-year deal worth $2.9 million. In his first season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
Dinwiddie went on to have a better season a year later. In the 2017-18 season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. For his efforts, Dinwiddie finished third in the Most Improved Player Award voting.
At the start of the 2018-19 season, Dinwiddie agreed to a contract extension with the Nets. It was a three-year contract that paid $34 million, according to reports.
In the 2019-20 season, Dinwiddie had his best NBA season by registering a career-best 20.6 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after suffering an ACL tear.
Spencer Dinwiddie becomes popular trade bait
Just before the 2021-22 season, the Nets traded Dinwiddie to the Washington Wizards as part of a five-team trade, which was headlined by former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. After the trade, Dinwiddie inked a three-year contract worth $54 million, as per reports. He put up 12.6 points 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in a Wizards uniform.
But after just 44 games with Washington, Dinwiddie was once again on the move. The Wizards traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that also involved All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis.
Dinwiddie played 76 games across two seasons with the Mavericks. He registered 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
After a brief stint with the Mavericks, Dallas traded Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn in a deal that was highlighted by NBA champion Kyrie Irving. With the rebuilding Nets, Dinwiddie served as the starting guard and averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 assists per game in 74 games across two seasons.
Despite a solid second stint with Brooklyn, the Nets traded Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. However, Dinwiddie never played for the Raptors after being released by the team.
Spencer Dinwiddie signs with the Lakers
View this post on Instagram
With the reliable guard released, Dinwiddie opted to take his talents to Los Angeles by signing with the Purple and Gold. The deal is a Rest-of-Season contract that's worth $1.5 million.
Curiously, Dinwiddie's deal also involved an unusual contract incentive that will pay him a $1 bonus if the Lakers win the 2024 NBA championship.
Spencer Dinwiddie's signature shoe
Dinwiddie was one of the advocates of NFTs, particularly K8iros. As a result, the Lakers guard linked up with Suku’s Infinite Marketplace to launch his signature shoe called Crypto K8iros.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Spencer Dinwiddie's net worth in 2024?