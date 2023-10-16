Perhaps popularized by Tobey Maguire's iconic two-way portrayal, future Spider-Man's voice actors in video games had to switch up a lot. Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 introduced players to the thrill of swinging across the New York City skyline. Players can save lives and fight villains.

This time, players will grapple with formidable adversaries like Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and a host of new threats. The game also introduces the symbiote and its extraordinary power, allowing players to switch between both Miles and Peter.

In an interview with Collider, Peter Parker or Spider-Man's voice Yuri Lowenthal discusses his experience. Especially, working with the legendary Tony Todd, who voices Venom. The conversation touches on the responsibility of portraying Spider-Man and the looming video game strike.

Lowenthal emphasizes how the game's plot showcases changes in characters' relationships and the challenge of making Peter Parker's transformation under the symbiote believable. “Sometimes if you just slap the symbiote on Peter and all of a sudden he's Bully Maguire, it can be comical at times, and that was something that they really wanted to take a great amount of care with in this game.”

He also discusses his close relationship with Nadji Jeter, the voice actor for Miles Morales. Plus, how their friendship mirrors the characters' mentorship in the game.

As for potential future villains, Lowenthal notes the wealth of villains in Spider-Man's rogues' gallery and teases surprises that await players in the latest installment. Tony Todd's portrayal of Venom is celebrated, with Lowenthal sharing his excitement about working alongside him.

The interview concludes with a discussion of the potential SAG-AFTRA video game strike and its impact on the industry. Spider-man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal stresses the importance of establishing guidelines and open communication. Particularly in terms of AI and media companies to prevent exploitation and protect actors.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 from October 20.