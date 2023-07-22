The wife of Tom Kenny, the man who has been voicing the animated sponge for 20 years on Nickelodeon's SpongeBob, told fans that her husband is not dating Ariana Grande.

Fans got confused when The Cut posted a headline on Instagram that read, “Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?” the July 20th post said. The SpongeBob that the magazine was referring to was actually Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Slater played the SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, not the voice of the animated show. Jill Talley, Kenny's wife, spoke out on social media to clarify any confusion fans had felt.

“Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show),” she wrote on the post, per People. “He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable, and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight.”

In fact, the day that the post was made was actually a special day for Talley and Kenny.

“PS: as for me and Tom Kenny,” the voice actress added, alongside a red heart emoji, “we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.”

News broke that Grande and Dalton Gomez have split after two years of marriage.

A source told PEOPLE that the two have been separated since the beginning of the year.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”