He can really hit the notes from under the sea.

The anticipated performance by SpongeBob SquarePants has happened for the Super Bowl, giving Usher a run for his money for halftime.

The iconic cartoon character sang Sweet Victory, and it did not disappoint.

SpongeBob SquarePants gives a stunning performance of Sweet Victory

SquarePants took the stage wearing a flashy hat and outfit. He then started to sing, “The winner takes all.” Patrick Star is on drums, with other characters playing other instruments.

From there, a photo montage includes the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Then, an image of Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes. Other players for both teams are then seen, obviously eager for the game.

“It's the thrill of one more kill,” the Nickelodeon star continues. “The last one to fall.”

Scenes from previous football games for the Chiefs and 49ers are then featured. Also, there's the walk out onto the field, Mahomes pumping up his team.

Graphics of bubbles, jellyfish, and more are seen throughout. It's a visual spectacle with a great lead singer.

“Oh, the games will begin,” SpongeBob continues. “Sweet victory!”

The first time he sang this was in an episode called Band Geeks. Bob Kulick and David Glen Eisley were the performers behind the curtain, according to APM.

Who knew SpongeBob had such an amazing voice? The cartoon character did an amazing job and got audiences worldwide jazzed for the upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Tune in to CBS or Paramount+ to watch the big game that starts at 6:30 PM EST. One of them will, for sure, have a sweet victory.