The San Antonio Spurs are surely going to slowly step away from tanking this NBA season. Victor Wembanyama is in town and his presence means that they need to get him a lot of experience on the court. Gregg Popovich is also back but it is uncertain if he will finish his five-year extension. Youth is also a big factor in the team's rotation but they will definitely have to bring in a veteran to help these young guns on the floor. There are a lot of questions running in the minds of fans heading into the Spurs training camp and season. Here are some of the most important ones before the Spurs season starts:

How many minutes will the Spurs give to Victor Wembanyama?

Foot injuries are a huge concern for NBA big men with lanky frames. San Antonio will hope to keep Wemby in prime shape and extend his career. Disasters like that of Greg Oden and Yao Ming are a looming threat to the success of the team. A step in the right direction would be to put him on a minute restriction to keep him from getting fatigued.

Experience is the biggest factor in a player's path to greatness as well. But, there is still no definitive second option for Victor Wembanyama that could play the same sets. The 7-foot-4 stretch big man will definitely have specially designed plays on offense which means that there are not a lot of players in the NBA that could replicate the same style of play. This means that their schematics could get a lot more predictable as the season goes on. More than that, defenders will start hounding Wemby after the first ten games and when they have figured out the play calls.

A playing time restriction will help but it can only go a long way before someone can play winning minutes the same way their stars can.

Will they immediately compete for a playoff spot?

The Western Conference is full of talent like never before. Fans will get to enjoy a new-look Los Angeles Lakers team, a Denver Nuggets squad hungry for a title defense, a loaded Phoenix Suns roster, and many more among others. Not to mention, a newly acquired Damian Lillard for the Milwaukee Bucks and a Boston Celtics roster vying for their 18th banner is also a huge threat.

The Spurs are known for their fast-paced development. A huge reason for that is that they immediately get to work after drafting a blue-chip prospect. Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich know this the most. They rushed into the Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz after the 1997 draft. The next year Duncan would win his first title in just his second year. Will they follow the same timeline and label themselves to be in a win-now situation?

Will Gregg Popovich see his contract through?

Coach Pop is already at the age of 74. If he does complete the full terms of his extension, he will be 80. This is a pressing question ahead of the Spurs training camp because it involves rushing the process. Sure, there may be a new apprentice on the rise to take his position but Pop will be the best to know about Johnson, Sochan, Wemby, and Vassell's weaknesses.

If he does, there will be no pressure until the second or third year of his deal. And, everything will pivot toward learning the ropes in the first year. If he doesn't, there will be a lot of pressure in trying to win in the next half-decade. Year 1 is where it starts and the process of competing will immediately kick in.