It didn't take long for San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul to get sent to the showers early on Friday night.

During the first quarter of the Spurs' clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul picked up two quick technical fouls and was ejected from the game after just 11 minutes.

Paul piked up one technical for complaining about what he thought should have been a foul on Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. After turning the ball over, Paul continued to chirp at the official about the missed call and took it a step too far, as he was thrown out after a couple of ensuing free throws.

Guard Tre Jones is also out for the Spurs, so look for guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, and maybe even forward Jeremy Sochan, to handle the ball handling duties for the rest of the evening.

Devin Vassell is also handling some of the point guard duties with Paul out as the Spurs battle with the Blazers. Every game is a big one at this point in the season for San Antonio, as they currently sit tied for 11th in the Western Conference with a .500 record. The Los Angeles Lakers have just a half-game advantage for that final play-in spot with plenty of games to go.

The Spurs will be extra keen to pick up a win on Friday night against what has been a very beatable opponent so far this year. With all of the talented teams in the Western Conference, you must collect wins against the teams at the bottom of the standings if you want to sneak into the playoffs.

Even without Paul for the entire second quarter, the Spurs are still in a good position to get a win with 24 minutes to play. A strong close to the first half has the Spurs up 52-42 at the break. Victor Wembanyama has 15 points to lead San Antonio and Vassell has 13.