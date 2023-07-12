San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the source of all kinds of hype after his summer league debut. Colin Cowherd believes that he is already proving he will come into the NBA and make an immediate impact from day 1, via The Herd.

"Europe's best young players are now the world's best young players. Their guys will have titles, [American] guys will have clout… [Victor Wembanyama] will be a disruptor on day one. Year 2, he'll add 27 points a game." — Colin Cowherd (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/gAXSNq4osz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

“Wemby will walk in year one, and be a disruptor day one defensively, year two he will have 27 a game. That's the reality.”

Colin Cowherd puts Victor Wembanyama in conversation with all of the other European stars currently in the NBA, claiming that Europe is starting to gain the upper hand in preparing players for the NBA. He claims that he would take Wemby, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic as the top young players to start a franchise with across the league.

Of course, there aren't many who disagree with Cowherd in believing that Wembanyama is a generational talent. The hype has been real for the past few years while Wemby was playing in Europe, and he already showed his tantalizing skillset through two games in summer league.

While Wembanyama will look to come in and make a rapid difference for the Spurs, it might take some time before this translates into team success. The Spurs are a very young roster who don't have any star power outside of Wemby, so the rebuilding process will likely have a few more seasons to go. In the meantime, Spurs fans can look forward to what many believe in Colin Cowherd's sentiments that Victor Wembanyama is going to be a star in the NBA from his very first game.