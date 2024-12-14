The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a miraculous win late on Friday night, coming back to knock off the Portland Trail Blazers on the road 118-116. The Spurs trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter, but battled all the way back thanks to a 21-4 run to tie the game late.

After the Spurs got back in the game, the two squads threw haymakers at each other on the offensive end of the floor. Spurs forward Julian Champagnie drilled a 3-pointer to put San Antonio up by three before Jerami Grant matched it to tie things back up with a minute to play. Then, Victor Wembanyama sunk two free throws before Anfernee Simons tied things up with a tough bucket.

In the final 20 seconds, Devin Vassell stopped and popped a 13-foot jumper from the right baseline to take the lead before Grant got to the rim and tied it again. Wembanyama was able to come up with the decisive play in the final seconds, drawing a foul on Grant and knocking down both free throws with a second to go to secure the two-point win.

After the game, Spurs fans on social media couldn't believe that their team had come all the way back to secure a win.

“LFG!! Spurs with the major comeback win fueled by Sochan, Champagnie, Vassell and Wemby,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “I don’t get hyped up for an NBA game very often but that comeback by the Spurs was insane!”

This was the fourth 17+ point comeback that the Spurs have been able to pull off this season, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. They also came back against the Jazz, Warriors and Kings earlier this season.

The Spurs pulled out the win despite playing most of the game without starting point guard Chris Paul. Paul was ejected late in the first quarter after he picked up back-to-back technical fouls for chirping at an official while trying to get a foul call. He pushed too far and was sent to the showers early.

Wembanyama finished with a team-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while Vassell poured in 23 off the bench and handled a lot of the point guard duties after Paul left the game. Grant had 32 for the Blazers and Simons added 30 in the loss.