By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs are a mess at the moment. The team has the longest active losing streak in the league at 11 games and the second-worst record (6-18), behind only the lowly Orlando Magic.

It’s evident at this juncture that the Spurs won’t be competing for anything significant this season. Thus, according to SpursTalks’ LJ Ellis, the team has begun ramping up its activity on the trade market in hopes of unloading some veterans. Several Spurs players are reportedly being shopped around, including guard Josh Richardson, who is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday’s game versus Houston after missing the past six games with an ankle injury.

Ellis wrote the following blurb about the Spurs’ asking price for Richardson:

“The Spurs continue to request a first round draft pick in return for Josh Richardson, which has basically been the asking price since San Antonio acquired him from the Boston Celtics.”

Richardson, 29, is in his eighth year in the NBA and his second with the Spurs. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 17 appearances this season. Richardson is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the arc, as he’s converting 36.3% of his treys after shooting 41.5% from deep last season.

Considering how valuable first-round picks are in today’s NBA, there is no guarantee that the Spurs will be able to get what they want for Richardson. But some contenders should definitely pick up the phone and call San Antonio about the guard, as his three-and-d skillset would fit like a glove on any championship-caliber team.