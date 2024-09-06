Patrick Beverley had a hot take about rising star Victor Wembanyama. During a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley gave his most honest opinion about who his top five centers are. The former NBA player mentioned Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Ivica Zubac, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo.

“[Nikola] Jokic is number one and Joel [Embiid] is number two,” Beverley said when naming his top five centers. “[Ivica Zubac] is a friend of mine, he's for sure top five. … I'm gonna go Anthony Davis then Bam [Adebayo].”

Beverley's co-host Adam Ferrone was baffled by how he didn't include Wembanyama on the list. Ferrone found it disrespectful that he selected Zubac over the San Antonio Spurs star. Beverley then explained why Wembanyama wasn't on the list. To him, the towering Frenchman doesn't count as a center. Wembanyama is a versatile player who can do almost everything on the court. Beverley then praised the Spurs star and called him the next-best thing.

“[Victor Wembanyama] is not a five,” Beverley said about why he didn't include Wembanyama on his list. “He's everything. Like you can't even put him in comparison to other people. He's the best player in the NBA next year. Just because you're 7'4″ don't make you a center. … It's not a position for him. He's positionless.”

Is Victor Wembanyama an all-around player?

On paper, Victor Wembanyama is listed at the center position because of his towering 7'4″ height. While he does fulfill his role as a center, Wembanyama is capable of more than securing the paint and providing screens.

Looking at his rookie year, Wembanyama lived up to the hype and amazed the basketball world with his talents. Players his height don't normally move as smoothly as Wembanyama. However, the San Antonio Spurs rising star knows how to utilize his body and uses it to his advantage. While there are some moments when smaller opponents get to check him, on most occasions he could easily dominate the hardwood.

For instance, throughout his rookie year, we've seen nothing but posterizing dunks from Wembanyama. But what makes him so special on offense is the fact that he has a bit of handles and can pull up for a jump shot at any moment. On defense, Wembanyama has active hands, both being able to swat a shot and pickpocket his opponents. Last but not least, his ability to create plays for his teammates. Wembanyama has a knack for passing and can even make fancy dishes during appropriate situations.

Having all that said, Patrick Beverley's claims that Wembanyama is the next-best superstar in the NBA aren't farfetched. However, it'll be a while until people will acknowledge him as the best. The Spurs first need to figure out how to build a team that would help their towering Frenchman win.