After being released by the San Antonio Spurs, Joshua Primo is now being investigated for the sexual misconduct allegations thrown at him.

When the Spurs decided to waive Primo, they didn’t provide any explanation or reasoning behind the move. However, it was eventually revealed that the decision to cut the promising young talent stemmed from allegations that he exposed himself to multiple women.

More recently, former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs over several instances of indecent exposure. She claimed that Primo exposed himself to her nine times, and despite her repeated complaints on the matter, San Antonio allegedly ignored her.

Now, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a criminal investigation is underway to address the matter. The Sheriff’s Office also said that it “has made contact with the victim involved in the Joshua Primo incident,” per Michael Board of 24/7 News.

While Joshua Primo has yet to respond to the allegations, the Spurs have already issued a statement regarding the lawsuit and refuted the “accuracy” of the claims made by Cauthen.

“We disagree with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented today. While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out. Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards and we will continue to live by our values and culture,” the Spurs said.

*This is a developing story. More details will be provided as soon as they are made available.