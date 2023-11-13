If Stephen Curry were to ever leave the Warriors, perhaps a team up with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs could be in store.

It's no secret that Stephen Curry has cemented himself as the greatest Golden State Warriors to ever play basketball. He's already in the conversation to be the greatest point guard the NBA has ever seen. The big question for Curry is what else can he accomplish. He's a two-time MVP, with countless all-star appearances, a four-time NBA Champion, and a Finals MVP. The resume speaks volumes for Curry, but if the 35-year-old star wants to make a change, there could be an answer.

Enter Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are one of the league's worst teams, but also one of the youngest teams as well. Wembanyama has dazzled in some games, and underperformed in others, but so far the 19-year-old rookie has proved he was worth the top pick. How long it will take for the Spurs to regain their glory in the NBA is yet to be seen. However, if Stephen Curry were to decide he wanted a change of scenario, San Antonio may be a great place for a change.

BetOnline gives the Spurs the best odds at being Stephen Curry's next team if he were to ever leave the Warriors. The Spurs are +300 to become Curry's next team, with the Hornets and Lakers trailing at +400 and +500 respectively. Charlotte is second on the list surely because that's where Curry spent most of his childhood growing up, while Los Angeles could be in third in case Curry decided he wanted to team up with LeBron James. But why the Spurs? Maybe it's because Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama would have the chance to build one of the most unique and talented duos the NBA has ever seen.

Curry and Wembanyama are two of the NBA's most gifted and obscurely talented players. Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. He also happens to be a relatively undersized guard who was doubted heavily until his MVP season in 2015. Wembanyama has the potential to become one of the NBA's all-time greats. He's a 7'4 forward who can shoot and dribble like a guard and rebound and block shots like a center. As he gets older and grows into his role more, the sky is the absolute limit. What better player is there to help a young star grow than Stephen Curry?

There is no other NBA player who draws more defensive attention than Stephen Curry. He has more miles per game than any other player has in history, and a defender is always face-guarding him. The amount of attention Curry draws would free up space for Wemby to score if the two teamed up in San Antonio. With a coach like Gregg Popovich at the helm, the possibilities offensively could be endless.

A Curry-Wemby teammate would truly be pairing two unicorns of the game. The tough question is, what Steph be willing to leave Golden State? It seems pretty unlikely, but to even be able to think about the kind of magic the Spurs could produce with Curry on the squad is pretty special. Curry is locked in with the Warriors for another three seasons, but perhaps a 38-year-old Curry would be willing to team up with Wemby and the Spurs. The NBA is full of surprises, maybe Steph has one more in store.