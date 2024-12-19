San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, who started for most of last season, is expected to return for the Spurs' next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Once Jones returns to the Spurs lineup, it'll mark just the ninth game he'll play this season.

“It's been tough to be out this much. I've never sat out this much of a season before so it's definitely been tough, but the guys have kept my spirits up,” the former Duke Blue Devil admitted.

In working his way back from a second injury this season, Jones has missed SanAntonio's last six games with a left shoulder sprain.

“Trying to get my strength back in my shoulder, range of motion type of things. I feel pretty good,” the 24-year-0ld continued. “My family has kept my spirits up, so that's always good.”

Tre Jones' injury battles this season

Jones' latest injury came in a Spurs win against the Sacramento Kings. He scored seven points in just 14 minutes before exiting that night with an injury.

The fifth-year guard also missed 12 games very early in the season after he sustained a sprained ankle in the Spurs season-opening loss at the Dallas Mavericks.

“I feel like I'm being tested but it's alright,” Jones responded when a reporter's question implied a string of bad vibes. “I'll need it,” he continued, referencing a good-luck superstition. “It'll be good.”

Veteran forward Harrison Barnes, who's been as consistent as just about any Spur this season, looks forward to Jones' return.

“Yeah, it's great. Obviously, Tre gives us a lot, both at the point guard position. He's had a couple of tough breaks with some injuries and things like that. He's been working extremely hard so it's good to have him back.”

Jones started 48 of his 77 games last season. The year before he started in 65 of the 69 in which he suited up.

What Jones' return might mean for the Spurs rotation

Heading into this season, the common thought was that Jones would back up the newly acquired Chris Paul while rookie Stephon Castle would rotate between both backcourt spots. Castle has since assumed a role as a starter and often slides over to the point when Paul takes a breather.

“I have no idea how the rotation will be, but we'll just have to see how it plays out kind of. We've run so many different lineups with all of us on the court together, playing with different guys on the court and whatnot. Whoever is out there is going to be great,” Jones said.

“We're able to give so many different looks, whether it's helping offensive or defensively – if we need to push the pace if we kind of need to control the pace a little more. So many different looks and things we can do with our team and I think that's how it all starts for sure.”

Barnes is one of only two Spurs to play in all of the team's first 26 games (Julian Champagnie is the other). He's looking forward to having the Spurs close to healthy.

“Hopefully, on the front end we've got most of our injuries out of the way and we can be healthy the rest of the way.”

Jones echoes the sentiment – with an emphasis on his early season experiences.

“From here on out, looking forward.”