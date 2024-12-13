San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama flashed his one-of-a-kind skillset on the international stage this summer. After winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, he has made it his goal to play for the French national team “every summer.”

“I don’t know the exact dates, but there’s always time to make it work with the French team,” Wembanyama told L’Équipe. “You just have to sacrifice a bit of your physical preparation for the following season. So yeah, it’s definitely my goal to play for the French team every summer.

The French team's next appearance will come at the EuroBasket this summer, which will take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14 in Cyprus, Poland, Latvia and Finland.

Following his rookie season with the Spurs, Wembanyama played a featured role for France during its silver medal run in Paris. The 20-year-old led the team in points (15.8 per game), rebounds (9.7 per game) and blocks (1.7 per game). Offensively, he also averaged 3.3 assists per game while shooting 35-of-83 from the field (42.2 percent) and 11-of-38 from three (28.9 percent).

France nearly pulled off a late-game comeback against the United States in the gold medal game, trailing by as little as three with under three minutes remaining. However, USA would close the game on a 16-8 run, with Stephen Curry draining three triples to secure the victory.

Several current and former NBA players headlined France's roster alongside Wembanyama in Paris. Rudy Gobert, Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Guerschon Yabusele and Frank Ntilikina all competed during the games.

Yabusele was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from three. The big man's performance earned him a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, five years after his last NBA season with the Boston Celtics.

Wembanyama will lead France for the foreseeable future. The Spurs center has continued to flash his two-way dominance at the NBA level this season, averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game on 48/34/87 shooting splits.