Entering Thursday's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, much of the talk revolved around the anticipated clash between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The two youngsters lead the NBA's rookie ladder, and their similarities in stature and versatile skillsets make them highly comparable.
On Thursday, however, Wembanyama got the best of his matchup. Scoring 28 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out seven assists and blocking five shot attempts, Wembanyama led the Spurs to a thrilling victory. His big night was highlighted by a clutch block on Holmgren with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
His performance drew plenty of attention, and one person who seemed to enjoy the show was French soccer star Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward shared a post of Wembanyama on his Instagram story while making his case for Wemby as Rookie of the Year.
“ROTY? 10000%,” Mbappe captioned the post. (per ClutchPoints)
Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. In addition, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman has already broken various franchise and NBA records in his first year alone.
Some of his feats include being the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-20 game and being the first ever player in NBA history to put up a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in less than 30 minutes of playing time.
Following Thursday's win, the Spurs snapped their losing streak to get back in the win column. While there's still plenty of work to be done on their end, overcoming a powerhouse such as the Thunder shows the hidden potential of this young San Antonio team.