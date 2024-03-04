In a mere formality, Victor Wembanyama is the NBA's Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
In 12 games through February, the generational talent averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, a league-leading 3.92 blocks and 2.0 steals. More impressively, he did it all in less than 30 minutes per game, averaging 28.9 minutes per contest. Not surprisingly, Wembanyama led all rookies in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals.
In a match-up against this season's Western Conference Rookie of the Month for November and December, Wemby closed out February by becoming the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ three-pointers made in a game in a 132-118 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He outperformed Chet Holmgren in every major statistical category on February 29, including co-leading the Spurs with 28 points vs. Holmgren's 23 that night.
Wembanyama's World
Earlier in the month at the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks and 5 assists to become the fifth player in NBA history to have a game with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ blocks and 5+ assists.
He joined Spurs Hall of Fame big man David Robinson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson in accomplishing the feat. Furthermore, Wembanyama became just the fourth rookie in league annals to record a triple-double with 10+ blocks. Robinson did it in 1990.
With 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals at the Los Angeles Lakers on February 23, the 20-year-old became the first Spurs player and youngest in NBA history to post a 5×5 game. It marked the second such game ever recorded by an NBA rookie and just the 15th time in league history.
During the month, Wembanyama reached 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 150 blocks to become the third-fastest player in NBA history to record those numbers behind Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal. He also became the first player in league history to have 150+ assists, 150+ blocks and 75+ three pointers in the same season.
Recognized with the January Rookie of the Month award before Sunday's 117-105 win vs. the Indiana Pacers, it marks the first time a Spur has done it in back-to-back months since Tim Duncan received the award in March and April of 1998.