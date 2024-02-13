The Spurs rookie had a historic night on Monday.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama went off on Monday night in his team's 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Wemby had a triple-double for the Spurs, but didn't achieve it with the conventional points, rebounds, and assists. Instead, Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots. He also added five assists for good measure in his 29 minutes of action.

Naturally, NBA fans are losing their minds:

JUST IN: Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has the second triple double of his career, this one with blocks! Wemby has 27 pts, 14 rebs, 10 blks. He’s also the 5th player in NBA history to have a game with 25+ pts, 10+ rebs, 5+ asts, 10+ blocks. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/Z5L2a77CHl — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 13, 2024

Legion Hoops laid out the stats – “VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TONIGHT: 27 POINTS 14 REBOUNDS 10 BLOCKS (!!!!) 5 ASSISTS 10/14 FG TRIPLE-DOUBLE WITH BLOCKS”

Underdog NBA – “Victor Wembanyama, tonight: 29 minutes 27 points 14 rebounds 10 blocks The only rookie to ever put up a triple-double with blocks in fewer than 30 minutes.”

Brett Usher on the Spurs rookie's night – “Victor Wembanyama in the win at Toronto: 27 PTS 14 REB 5 AST 2 STL 10 BLK Second player in the steals & blocks era and the first since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 to reach those numbers in a single game And he did it with two threes, 81.1% TS, and a +20 in 29 minutes”

StatMuse put it in perspective. Interesting that two of the three players to accomplish the feat were Spurs – “Last three players with a 25/10/5/10b game: — David Robinson — Hakeem Olajuwon — Wemby The only players to do it in over 40 years.”

What's Happening lays out what we just witnessed in the Spurs' win – “Victor Wembanyama is the 5th player in NBA history to have a game with 25+ points 10+ rebounds 10+ blocks 5+ assists. These are the remaining 4 names: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hakeem Olajuwon Ralph Sampson David Robinson. Victor’s stats today 27pts, 14reb, 10blk, 5ast”

Up next for Wembanyama and the Spurs – visiting the Dallas mavericks on Wednesday.