How good can Victor Wembanyama be? A player's rookie season should be his worst… and yet the San Antonio Spurs sensation is out here breaking records (and minds) left and right. His most recent exploits saw Wemby record a monster statline: 33 points on over 50% shooting, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven (!!!) blocks.
The crazy thing is… this isn't even close to Wembanyama's “final form”. The Spurs star said so himself during his post-game interview. If this isn't the complete version of Wembanyama… then it's scary to imagine how good he'll be in the future. (quotes from @JeffGSpursZone and ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma)
“Wembanyama says there are always steps to his development, it's a day by day thing and he's not at close to being his best on the court #porvida #nba #sanantonio”
“Looking back at the season, I can see my progression, our progression… I'm glad of the way we got better.”
So far, Wembanyama has lived up to the high expectations set upon him, and then some. The Spurs rookie was one of the most highly-touted prospects in the draft. Some would argue he had more hype than LeBron during the process. In his first year in the league, Wemby is showing why he was seen as an incredible prospect. No one has been able to do the things he's doing in the league, ever.
While Wemby is tearing up the NBA, the Spurs' record isn't quite reflecting the rookie's excellence yet. That's understandable: even with Wemby, San Antonio is still quite far from title contention. If the Frenchman continues on this trajectory though… San Antonio will be back on top in no time.