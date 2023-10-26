Victor Wembanyama had an up-and-down performance in his regular season debut for the San Antonio Spurs. On one hand, Wembanyama struggled with foul trouble, so he ended up playing just 23 minutes in the Spurs' 126-119 defeat to the Mavs. On the other hand, the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft had some incredible moments, including a nine-point fourth quarter performance in which he almost swung the momentum completely towards the Spurs' favor.

At the very least, Wembanyama made waves in his debut, that's for sure; that is simply the effect he has given how much of a joy he is to watch whenever he's on the court and using every inch of his 7'4 frame to lethal effect. And as a result, he set a few records for the Spurs along the way even if he didn't have the best of nights on Wednesday.

After scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, Victor Wembanyama put up the third-most points in a single quarter for a first overall pick in his debut in the last 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. And in nailing three triples, he also set the record for most threes a Spurs rookie has made in their debut in the franchise's history, per Nate Ryan of KENS5.

These sorts of benchmarks may be totally arbitrary, especially the former statistic. But it just goes to show how advanced Victor Wembanyama is and how high his potential is for the Spurs if he's already putting up these kinds of numbers even if he's not at his best.

As Wembanyama becomes more acclimated to the NBA game, expect him to shatter more records left and right. Spurs fans better be hoping that he avoids injury and foul trouble moving forward.