Stars in the sports world love to unwind after a bad game or terrible season. They often do this by going to a club and partying with friends like Michael Rubin's event. Some legends have other plans to relax like the San Antonio Spurs who were famously seen playing Starcraft together in the team plane. That team tradition might live on through Victor Wembanyama after his NBA Summer League debut.

Michael Rubin hosted the NBA Summer League party. Lil Baby and Joel Embiid were just some names that performed. The Fanatics CEO made sure to ask out the top draft prospects like the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller and Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson. One notable absence was the first overall pick who had just made his debut. The rookie unveiled the reason for his absence. It showed that he is a true San Antonio legend.

Victor Wembanyama was not present at the NBA Players Association party in the middle of the Summer League. The Spurs player reportedly declined the invitation and opted to rest. Rather, he plans to sleep because much of his fatigue and injury management relies on his circadian rhythm, per Michael C. Wright of the NBA.

This is a good sign for the French rookie superstar. A lot of stars tend to forget their need to recuperate and instead go out to party. These incidents end up in terrible outcomes that often even end their professional playing careers. Wembanyama truly is a Spur. He is reliable, not too flashy, and knows that his focus should be improving his game inside the NBA courts much like David Robinson and Tim Duncan.