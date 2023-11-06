The San Antonio Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs are 3-3, and they are coming off an overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors Sunday night. Zach Collins, Victor Wembanyama, and Keldon Johnson each scored over 20 points in the win. That was par for the course for Wembanyama as he leads the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game. In the loss against the Raptors, Johnson put together one of his better games of the season. He scored 26 points on 61 percent shooting from the floor. San Antonio could still be without Devin Vassell in this game.

The Pacers are 3-3, and they are coming off a narrow one-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton has been the best player on the Pacers, and one of the best in the entire NBA. He is averaging 24.2 points, and 12.4 assists per game this season. Haliburton has a team-best 4/1 assist to turnover ratio. Myles Turner has scored 16.7 points, and he leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Five other players are scoring over 10 points per game for the Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pacers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Indiana can score with the best of them. However, they are struggling on the defensive end of the court. The Pacers allow opponents to score 123.5 points per game this season. This is the second-highest total in the NBA. San Antonio should be able to put up some points in this game. Wembanyama will most likely score in the 20's this game, but the people around him will be able to put some points, as well. If the Spurs can have a high-scoring game, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Pacers allow the highest three-point percentage, and third-highest fied goal percentage this season. The Spurs need to take advantage of this. Indiana allows a lot of easy buckets, and the Spurs should be able to put up some points in this one. Scoring over 115 points is going to be key for the spurs.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are scoring at a high rate this season. They are fifth in the NBA with 120.3 points per game, and that scoring will be the reason they cover the spread. Indiana is also eighth in field goal percentage, and 11th in three-point percentage. They also lead the league in assists, thanks to Haliburton. The point being the Pacers score very well, and they spread the love. San Antonio allows 121.5 points per game, so the Pacers should be able to put up a lot of points in this game. With their scoring, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Neither team does a great job at stopping opponents from scoring. This game will be a high-scoring affair, and it is just going to come down to which team gets hotter in the fourth quarter. This is a tough choice, but I am going to take the Pacers to cover the spread at home.

Final Spurs-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -7 (-110), Over 238.5 (-110)