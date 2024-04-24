It's safe to say no returning San Antonio Spur entered last off-season with more intrigue than Jeremy Sochan. He earned a nod in the NBA's Rising Stars Game and from the get go his defense made his Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich take note. His versatility through a raw, yet evident, skill set intrigued. Though Devin Vassell may have flashed the best offensive bag and Keldon Johnson led the Silver and Black in scoring, Sochan, perhaps, had the biggest upside.
So curious were the Spurs about the former Baylor Bear's abilities that they chose to experiment with him. Popovich actually labeled the decision to move Sochan to point guard the “experiment” of 2023-2024. It was an experiment the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft didn't enjoy for the most part.
When asked then about playing the point, Sochan alluded to making the best of the transition and doing what was best, but also admitted there were times when he'd think – quote – “F**k this s**t.”
Several weeks later, San Antonio moved the 6-foot-8 athletic forward back to his natural spot.
Lessons learned from Jeremy Sochan
Sochan did have some moments during his short-lived tenure at the “one.” He book ended November with what ended up being two of his best games of the season.
In the Spurs' first contest of the month, a night best known for Victor Wembanyama's coming out party with 38 points, Sochan scored 14 points and dished out nine assists in a 132-121 win at the Phoenix Suns.
On the last night of November, he scored a career high 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded six assists in a close loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Shortly thereafter, the second year Spur settled in as the team's power forward and put together a season that slightly improved on his rookie campaign.
“Definitely, definitely. Again, it's all about growth,” Sochan answered when asked if he took anything away from his stint at point guard.
“Growth doesn't always have to end positively. I learned a lot from it. Coaches trusted me, the players trusted me. At the end of the day, it worked out and I learned a lot of the little things that helped me keep going in the season and doing well.”
In making a second straight Rising Stars game (this time as an injury replacement), most of his averages went up from the previous year: 11 points per game to 11.6, 5.3 rebounds per game to 6.4, 2.5 assists per game to 3.4, .04 blocks per game to .05. He again averaged .08 steals per game.
Sochan's shooting form
While his field goal shooting percentage dipped from 45.3% last year to 43.8% this past season, Sochan's three-point percentage improved. After shooting 24.6% in '22-'23, he shot 30.8% from beyond the arc in year two.
“We'll see,” Sochan answered when asked, if in working with the team's shooting coach Jimmy Barron, he'll completely rework his form.
“We're going to work on that. We're going to try and make it nice and smooth,” Sochan responded on whether his angled release point will change from what he's grown accustomed to.
It certainly wouldn't mark the first transition Sochan has experienced early in his career.