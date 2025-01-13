ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday after the game was originally postponed last Friday due to the LA fires. It will be a showdown at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 97-93. Ultimately, the Lakers have beaten the Spurs twice this season in San Antonio, first 120-115 and then 119-101. The Lakers are 8-2 over their past 10 games against the Spurs, including 4-1 over the past five games in Los Angeles.

Here are the Spurs-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Lakers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +146

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 221.5 (-112)

Under: 221.5 (-108)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: SN-LA and FDSS

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama continues to buzz around and power the Spurs, averaging 25.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he shot 46.6 percent over two games against the Lakers while averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds, but he also turned the ball over nine times. Devin Vassell comes into this game averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the floor. Significantly, he averaged 14.5 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent against the Lakers this season.

Jeremy Sochan is dealing with back injuries but is averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. However, he did not play in either game against the Lakers and will need to prove he can contribute to a win over the Lakers. Keldon Johnson averages 12.5 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor. Yet, he managed just eight points per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor against the Lakers.

The Spurs simply did not shoot well against the Lakers over the first two games. While they still did well enough on the boards, their inability to hit their shots was a major detriment. Additionally, their defense could not stop LeBron James or Anthony Davis. This allowed the Lakers to average 119.5 points per game across both games in front of their fans.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Sochan and Johnson can take their game to the next level while helping Wembanyama and Vassell out on the stat sheet. Then, they must defend the perimeter and not allow the Lakers to come close to the basket.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers postponed their game against the Charlotte Hornets because of the wildfires that affected Los Angeles residents this week. Unfortunately, this tragic situation in Los Angeles has affected many, and the Lakers are no exception, as the NFL moved the Vikings-Rams Wildcard game to Arizona. Regardless, if the Lakers do play this game, they must find a way to focus on the task at hand. It will be difficult, but they must manage.

Davis has been excellent this season, averaging 25.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the hardwood. Of course, he was instrumental in both wins against the Spurs, averaging 29.5 points and 13 rebounds per game, including 40 points on November 15. James is averaging 23.8 points and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor. Additionally, he is averaging 15.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game against the Spurs this season with a triple-double in both games.

Austin Reaves has remained excellent, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor. Likewise, he has averaged 16 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including 57 percent from the triples, in both games against the Spurs. Rookie Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.8 points per game. Amazingly, he has picked up his game against San Antonio, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent in both games.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis and James continue dominating the pain and putting up buckets. Then, they must stop Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs from scoring.

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are 19-18 against the spread, while the Lakers are 18-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Spurs are 9-8 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 10-7 against the spread at home. The Spurs are 15-14 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 14-11 against the odds when facing the West.

Considering everything going on in Los Angeles with the wildfires, there is no telling how the Lakers will play tomorrow. Regardless, they have the better team and will be ready to honor a Lakers legend. I expect them to come out strong and find a way to finish the Spurs off in the fourth quarter to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-112)