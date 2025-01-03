ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs will battle the Denver Nuggets on Friday. It's a possible playoff preview in Denver as we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Spurs lead the head-to-head series 123-80. This will be the first meeting between the Spurs and Nuggets this season. Significantly, the Nuggets went 3-1 against the Spurs last season, winning three games by an average of 9.23 points per game. The Nuggets are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Spurs. Also, they are 4-1 in the past five games in Denver.

Here are the Spurs-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Nuggets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude TV, KTVD, and KDSS

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyana continues to set records as he continues his sophomore season. Amazingly, he just keeps getting better and is jump-starting a revival of this team as they inch their way back toward respectability and a possible playoff spot. Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he is the best player on the court and will have a big matchup against Nikola Jokic, which will prove to be a challenge.

Devin Vassell has been good this season, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. However, he managed just eight points against the Los Angeles Clippers on New Year's Eve and will look to do better in this game. Jeremy Sochan suffered a back injury and may not play in this game. Yet, other options could help, as Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie each average 12.1 points per game.

These players have helped the Spurs rank eighth in rebounds. Additionally, they have been solid with the basketball, ranking sixth in assists. However, the team's true strength is defense, as they are the best team in the NBA in blocked shots. While the Spurs have not been as good on offense, ranking just 20th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 21st from beyond the arc, they have shown potential in scoring and putting up buckets.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can find a way to the basket and dominate the paint while winning the battles against Jokic. Then, their defense must contain one of the most explosive offenses in the NBA and prevent Jokic and Jamal Murray from dominating.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets recently beat the Atlanta Hawks, and they finally ran away with it in the second half after a mediocre start. Ultimately, it was one of those games that showed how dangerous this team could be when firing on all cylinders, even for a quarter.

Jokic had a good game, going off for a triple-double, scoring 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists. Amazingly, he continues to play exceptionally and will have another showdown with Wembanyama. How he does against the sophomore superstar will ultimately determine who wins this game.

Jamal Murray also thrived against the Hawks, scoring 21 points. Overall, this team succeeds more when Murray puts up buckets. Michael Porter Jr. also did well, scoring 21 points while shooting 8 for 14 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from the triples. Likewise, Russell Westbrook had a double-double, scoring 16 points and 11 assists. Christian Braun finished with 15 points.

What makes this team so dangerous is their ability to get points from almost anyone in the lineup, which is one reason they are third in points, second in field-goal shooting percentage, and fourth in three-point shooting percentage. Additionally, the Nuggets are ninth in rebounds. Ultimately, the only weakness has been the defense, as they rank 23rd in blocked shots. The Nuggets can remedy this if Jokic and Porter can clamp down and prevent Wembanyama from making moves.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they continue to stay hot and set up good scoring chances. Then, they must defend the rim and force Wembanyama to defer to his teammates.

Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are 18-15 against the spread, while the Nuggets are 14-17-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Spurs are 8-6 against the spread on the road, while the Nuggets are 7-7-1 against the odds at home. The Spurs are 14-13 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are 10-10-1 against the odds when facing the West.

The Spurs have improved so much and are playing well against the spread. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been inconsistent while still being one of the best teams in the Western Conference. I like the Spurs to cover the spread on the road.

Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-110)