The Western Conference is a tight race right now, as the Houston Rockets sit in fourth with a 4-3 record, and the San Antonio Spurs sit in 12th with a 3-4 record entering this rivalry matchup at the Toyota Center. It’s the third time these teams played this season, with the Spurs grabbing a three-point win in the first game and the Rockets winning a 106-101 win in the second. They played three games last season, with the Rockets winning two. Both teams have been profitable for bettors, with a 4-3 record against the spread. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick.

Here are the Spurs-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Rockets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Houston Rockets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 214 (-110)

Under: 214 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Space City, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs started the season by losing three of four games, signaling that it could be another challenging season for a team that had finished near the bottom of the standings in back-to-back seasons. San Antonio bounced back with two straight wins over the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing an early 26-point lead. Another challenge has been put in front of the Spurs with the absence of their legendary coach, Gregg Popovich, who will miss some time after a medical scare. Popovich’s health is the primary concern, but it could be a drop-off in production going from Popovich to the assistants running the show. It’ll be something to monitor.

The Spurs’ defense has been impressive this season, leading them to some victories despite a poor offense. San Antonio could succeed again in this game as the Rockets are 28th in the league with a 41.9% field-goal percentage. The Rockets have been scoring at an average rate of 111.9 points per game, but the Spurs allow the third-least points at 105.9.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets had a similar start to the season as the Spurs, but a win over San Antonio kicked off their recent hot streak. Houston lost two of its first three games, including a loss to San Antonio. However, a bounce-back win in the second back-to-back game turned into three wins in four games. Houston’s recent 109-97 victory over the New York Knicks brings plenty of reasons for optimism in the future.

Houston’s defense was a strength last season when they finished with a .500 record and five games out of the Western Conference play-in. The Rockets will do the same this season, as they are currently the seventh-best team at limiting opponents’ field goal percentage. They also have the fifth-best points allowed per game, with just 107.7 per game. The Spurs have been struggling on offense, averaging the third-least points per game with 105.0.

Final Spurs-Rockets Predictions & Pick

The Spurs and Rockets game totals have gone under in five consecutive games, including twice already this season. The Spurs games have gone over in the last two, but they went under in four of five to start the year. The Rockets also went under in five of their first seven games, and it could be another low-scoring affair when these teams face each other for the third time this week.

Final Spurs-Rockets Predictions & Pick: Under 214 (-110)