The Spurs visit the Suns on Tuesday! These two teams are playing well this season and are entering this game playing solid basketball. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Suns prediction and pick.

The Spurs struggled last season, but they look much better this year despite their inconsistency. They already look improved, and they have a chance to make some noise this year. They have talent but are still a very young team and need to figure it all out because they have generational talent down low in Victor Wembanyama. This will be a big matchup against the Suns.

The Suns were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA last year, but they have massive expectations this year. Thanks to some new pieces on the roster and a new coach, they have looked solid to start the year. They have stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. They look better this year but need to maintain it in the long run this season.

Here are the Spurs-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Suns Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs have been inconsistent on offense. They are 20th in scoring at 111.1 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46.1%, and 16th in three-point percentage at 35.8% from behind the arc. Eight Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Victor Wembanyam leading at 24 points per game. Then, Chris Paul has been a huge key in helping this offense flow after seeming broken last year, leading the way in assists at 8.2 per game. The Spurs have a lot of potential on offense and have improved after last year. Wembanayama is superhuman, but the pieces around him need to be able to help the offense more, and that starts with Chris Paul and Devin Vassell. Those pieces need to do more in this game against the Suns, especially considering how well they are playing on defense this year.

The Spurs have been great on defense. They allow 110.8 points per game, 45.7% from the field, and 34.9% from the three-point line. Victor Wembanyama is the key down low, and he leads the Spurs in rebounding at 10.2 per game, and then he leads the team in blocks per game at 3.5. One other Spur is averaging at least one block per game in Charles Bassey. Finally, four Spurs average at least one steal per game, with Paul leading at 1.4. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly. Wembanyama controls this team's defense, but the perimeter needs to step up in this game, with Chris Paul and Devin Vassell needing to slow down the combination of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense was solid last season, but with a new coach looks much better. They score 113.2 points per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% behind the arc. Five Suns have hit over double digits. Kevin Durant has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 26.8 points per game. Devin Booker is just behind at 24.7 points per game. Tyus Jones also leads in assists at 7.2 per game. This offense looks much better than it did last year, thanks to coaching and the addition of Tyus Jones in the backcourt. This offense has its hands full against the Spurs, but the spacing with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker will be massive and should be a difference-maker in this matchup.

The defense for the Suns has been solid this year. They allow 113.9 points per game, a field goal percentage of 47%, and have a three-point field goal percentage defense of 37.2%. Jusuf Nurkic is key for the Suns down low with 9.9 rebounds per game, but with him out in this game, Durant leads with 6.9. Then, Durant also leads in blocks at 1.6 per game. Finally, three Suns are averaging at least one steal per game, with Bradley Beal leading at 1.2. The defense has been inconsistent, but they get a big matchup against the Spurs. The Spurs are better on offense, but they are no juggernauts, making this a big matchup.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are playing solid basketball and are better than the Suns entering this game, having won five of their last six games. The Suns bounced back from a big losing streak recently, and in this game, they are the more talented team. This game comes down to trust; the Suns are the more trustworthy team. Expect Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker to lead the Suns to a win and cover.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7.5 (-110)