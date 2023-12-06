We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to the Twin Lakes to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at All-State Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Spurs lost 121-106 in their last game with the New Orleans Pelicans. Initially, it was a close game as the Spurs trailed by two points at halftime. The Pelicans pulled away in the second half. Unfortunately, Victor Wembanyama did not play due to a hip injury. Jeremy Sochan led the starters with 13 points, while Devin Vassell added 14 points off the bench. Overall, the Spurs shot 45.1 percent from the field, including 41 percent from the triples. The Spurs also lost the board battle 42-39 and turned the ball over 19 times. Somehow, they gave the Pelicans 29 free-throw shooting attempts.

The Timberwolves defeated the Charlotte Hornets 123-117. Ultimately, it was tied with 3:02 left in the game when Troy Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer to give them the lead. The Wolves started to pull away by the time the second half rolled around. Significantly, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 26 points and 12 rebounds. Likewise, Mike Conley added 14 points. Naz Reid had 23 points off the bench. In the end, the Wolves shot 51.2 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from the triples. The Timberwolves won the board battle 41-36 while turning the ball over 11 times.

The Spurs lead the all-time series 93-39. Recently, the Wolves defeated the Spurs 117-110 in a battle in San Antonio. The Wolves have gone 7-3 over the past 10 games. Moreover, they went 4-1 over five games at All-State Arena against the Spurs, including 7-3 over a 10-game stretch.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Timberwolves Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +12 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -12 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:4o PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports North, and Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are the worst team in the NBA despite having the best generational player in years. Despite that, this team needs more than him to win. The good news today is that Wembanyama is returning.

Wembanyama averages 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. However, he is going through the rookie growing pains, as he is shooting 43.7 percent from the field, including 27.1 percent from the 3-point line. Wembanyama also struggles to hold onto the ball, averaging 3.5 turnovers. Meanwhile, Vassell is averaging 18.3 points per game. Vassell is shooting 49.5 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Keldon Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 47.3 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the triples.

The Spurs shoot badly, ranking 24th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 24th from beyond the arc. Despite that, they hit their shots from the charity stripe, ranking ninth from the free-throw line. The Spurs also win the board battles, ranking 24th in rebounds. Meanwhile, they struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 28th in turnovers. But the Spurs are good at protecting the rim, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can dominate in the paint and all over the court. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over and box out.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves have exploded to a great start and look to continue the momentum today. Now, they also may get one of their better players back after he missed the last game due to an injury.

Anthony Edwards may return, and he averages 26.2 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from the triples. Furthermore, he has help from Towns, who averages 22.2 points and nine rebounds per game. Towns also shoots 50.3 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Gobert is averaging 13.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. Reid is averaging 12.6 points per game. Likewise, Conley is averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The Wolves are elite shooters, ranking sixth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 11th from the triples. Also, they are 13th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Wolves excel on the boards, ranking ninth in rebounds. However, they struggle to handle the rock, ranking 22nd in turnovers. But the Wolves are elite at defending the rim, ranking third in blocked shots.

The Wolves will cover the spread if they continue hitting shots and then stop Wembanyama. Then, they cannot be loose with the basketball.

Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Even with Wembanyama, the Spurs are still a bad team. Therefore, expect the Wolves to cover.

Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: -12 (-110)