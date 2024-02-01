Dayton looks to remain near the top of the A-10 as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. Bonaventure-Dayton prediction and pick.

St. Bonaventure comes into the game sitting at 13-7 on the year, while also 4-4 in conference play. They have been a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference so far. While they have wins over VCU and St. Joe's, while thye have lost to Richmond, Fordham, Duquesne, and George Mason. Last time out, it was a dominating 19-point win over St. Joe's.

Meanwhile, Dayton is 17-3 on the year and 7-1 in conference play. They lost two out-of-conference to Northwestern and Houston and then lost a conference game by five to Richmond. They rebounded from that loss last time out, beating George Washington 83-61.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: St. Bonaventure-Dayton Odds

St. Bonaventure: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Dayton: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why St. Bonaventure Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Bonaventure comes in ranked 82nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 89th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 74th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They sit 152nd in the nation in points per game, but sit 94th in effective field goal percentage. Chad Venning leads the offense. He comes in with 14.2 points per game this year, while also shooting 52.7 percent from the year this year. Mike Adams-Woods is second on the team with 13.4 points per game while leading the team with 3.4 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Charles Pride, who comes in with 11.4 points per game this year.

St. Bonnaventure is 236th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is just 110th in defensive rebounding rate. Charles Pride leads the team here as well. He comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game, while Barry Evans, Assa Essamvous, and Chad Venning all have five or more rebounds per game this year.

On defense, St. Bonaventure is 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Evans, Essamvous, and Venning also are solid here. they all have 1.2 steals per game this year, while Chad Venning also has 1.9 blocks per game this year.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton comes in sitting 25th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 147th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 14th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting seventh in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 22nd in the nation in assists to made field goal ratio this year.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 54.5 percent this year with 19.4 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 7.9 rebounds per game this year and 2.2 blocks per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 11.6 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from three this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 11.0 points per game this year while leading the team with 58 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.7 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.5 points per game but has 3.5 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 9.0 points per game, but he has 3.7 assists per game this year.

Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 11th in the nation in points allowed per game. While they do sit 199th in rebounds per game. They allow just a 45.8 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 24th in the nation.

Final St. Bonvaneture-Dayton Prediction & Pick

St. Bonaventure has pulled off some upsets already this year. As an eight-point dog, they won by 35 against Rhode Island. Further, they were underdogs in each of the last two games and won straight up. Those games were all at home though. Dayton is one of the top teams in the A-10 this year and will be looking to display that in this game at home. They have been great at home this year and should continue that.

Final St. Bonaventure-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton -7.5 (-110)