The Louligans (9-1-5) have a top-five record in the MLS, ranking first in the West with a +16 goal differential. However, St. Louis City has had three wins and three losses in the past six games. That stretch included a 2-1 exit in the US Open Cup against Chicago Fire.

The Galaxy (3-3-9) remains disappointing in USA's Major League Soccer, notching the worst record among 29 teams. They only have 12 points in 15 games played. They were also knocked out of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup after a 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Why St. Louis City Can Beat LA Galaxy

St. Louis has been a revelation in the MLS right now. The club has nine wins in their first 15 matches this season, sitting atop the Western Conference table. Saint Louis has 32 goals scored and 16 goals conceded to rack up 28 points. Their +16 goal differential is the best mark in the league.

The Louligans are still licking their wounds after a 2-0 loss to FC Dallas in the Toyota Stadium. Despite having 53% ball possession, 16 total shots, and six corner kicks, St. Louis did not find a goal. Dallas' two goals came in the last 10 minutes, where Jesus Ferreira scored in the 80th minute while Marco Farfan delivered another one after nine minutes. Jader Obrian and Jesus Jimenez got assists. Four players from St. Louis City, namely Nicholas Gioacchini, Tomas Ostrak, Tim Parker, and Lucas Bartlett got yellow cards in the match.

St. Louis has been thoroughly dominant at home, including an active three-game winning streak at CityPark. St. Louis scored 10 goals, secured two clean sheets, and surrendered just one goal in those three matches. Across the season, the club has a 22-6 goal advantage in eight home matches. Their losses were from Minnesota United and Portland Timbers, wherein game-winning goals in those matches came in the last 12 minutes.

Joakim Nilsson and Joao Klauss remain absent from Bradley Carnell's squad, as both are dealing with knee injuries. St. Louis would need to match their outputs of 13.2 total shots, 10.8 successful dribbles, 4.9 corner kicks, and 2.1 goals per game to extend their winning streak at home.

The trio of Eduard Lowen, Joao Klauss, and Nicholas Gioacchini have five goals each and they are looking to add to their tallies. Jarod Stroud has also added three goals and leads the team with four assists. Tomas Ostrak has four goal involvements for Mound City.

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat St. Louis City

LA Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings, having picked up just 12 points from their 15 matches so far. The Galaxy's record ranks worse than Portland, Chicago Fire, Inter Miami, and Colorado.

The LA Galaxy were dumped out of the US Open Cup as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Real Salt Lake in the second of their league-and-cup-double-header on Wednesday. This followed a 3-2 victory over the Claret and Cobalt on June 1 which brought their three-match losing streak in the MLS to an end. In their US Open Cup battle, RSL had control in the first 60 minutes, scoring three goals courtesy of Damir Kreilach's brace and Jefferson Savarino's goal. The Galaxy tried to rally back, scoring two quick goals in the last 10 minutes, but they were not able to score anymore despite seven minutes of additional time. Gaston Brugman and Douglas Costa scored for the Galaxy.

Greg Vanney’s men will be looking to bounce back in their travel to Citypark. LA Galaxy does have a 1-2-5 record on the road, where they scored four goals and conceded 15. The Galaxy's win over RSL snapped a seven-game winless run on away games in the MLS, and LA should take advantage of this momentum.

The Galaxy has issues on both sides right now, but the offense has been a dire issue for LA. Striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez recently suffered a torn ACL that will keep him sidelined for months. Sega Coulibaly, Mauricio Cuevas, and Memo Rodriguez are also out in this game with lower leg injuries. Mark Delgado is a risk for suspension after picking four yellow cards already.

LA has 11 different players with goals already this season, and the team's balanced approach can be difficult to defend. Los Angeles should match or exceed their averages of 15.5 total shots, 4.7 shots on target, 12.9 successful dribbles, and 6.7 corners on 56.4% ball possession. Tyler Boyd and Dejan Joveljic should add to their two-goal tallies.

Final St. Louis City-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick

St. Louis continues to build on their wonderful run this season. LA can still pick up some momentum but they will find it hard to sneak a win against the Louligans.

Final St. Louis City-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick: St. Louis City (-110), Over 2.5 goals (-142)