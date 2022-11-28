Published November 28, 2022

By Ronan Briscoe · 3 min read

In a shock to the college football world, David Shaw announced his resignation as head coach of Stanford football after 12 seasons in the Bay Area, picking up a 96-54 record, three Pac-12 titles, and seven seasons with at least nine wins. However, Shaw failed to reach a win total higher than four since 2018, and, frankly, it’s not getting any easier to win at Stanford in the NIL and transfer portal era.

Stanford only started accepting January enrollees recently, and their academic requirements mean the athletic department has to be incredibly choosy on who it can take, nevermind who they want to take.

That being said, let’s dive into some possible candidates to take over the head coaching job for Stanford football.

3. Derek Mason, Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma State

Derek Mason was Shaw’s defensive coordinator from 2011-13, before taking the head coaching job at Vanderbilt. The concern with Shaw is that he only went 27-55 at Vanderbilt, a school with very similar athletic challenges to Stanford. While it is true that the SEC is much more difficult to win in than the Pac-12, it’s not exactly the strongest statement of confidence that he couldn’t at the very least continue some of the success had by his predecessor in the Music City, James Franklin.

His defenses since leaving Vanderbilt have been successful, both at Auburn and Oklahoma State, so perhaps he deserves a second go at the wheel of a big program. However, Stanford might think twice about him.

2. Dave Clawson, Head Coach, Wake Forest

Another school with similar difficulties to Stanford football is Wake Forest, and Dave Clawson has had success there, so why not make him tell you no? Clawson has a 58-53 record since taking over in Winston-Salem in 2014, and the peak of his tenure thus far was last year’s 11-3 record and appearance in the ACC Championship Game, which they lost to Pitt.

He has never coached at any level on the West Coast, which may turn Stanford off, but if they’re looking for a guy who knows how to win with very minimal resources compared to his conference rivals, Clawson is worth at least a phone call.

1. Chris Petersen, Former Head Coach, Washington and Boise State

Chris Petersen was actually on the target list in 2011 when Stanford picked David Shaw to replace the outgoing Jim Harbaugh. Petersen was actually reportedly incredibly interested in the job then as well. He has been out of coaching for the past two seasons, but some believe he may find his way back into the profession sooner rather than later. Given his 92-12 record at Boise State from 2006-13 and 55-26 record at Washington from 2014-19, he must be the first person you call if you’re Stanford.

If he tells you no, then you start moving down the list. ut if he is interested in getting back into coaching and is willing to listen to an offer from Stanford, he has to be priority No. 1.

Everyone else can be missed, but this is a head coach who took Washington to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2016 and won at least a share of the Pac-12 North in three consecutive seasons from 2016-18, winning the conference title in two of them.

This is the kind of coach who could completely change Stanford football’s entire outlook. If Stanford wants to make its name in the modern era of college football, this is the kind of hire they need to make. Make him tell you no. After that, then you worry.