In the latest college football news, Sacramento State head coach Andy Thompson is stepping down from his position and is joining the staff at Stanford, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

While Thompson was the head coach at Sacramento State for two seasons, he led the team to an 11-14 record. He took over the program after Troy Taylor, one of his former colleagues at Folsom High School, left in 2022 to coach Stanford, which is where he will be heading now.

In Thompson's first season as the head coach, they made it to the NCAA Division 1 Second Round, and this previous season, the Hornets went 3-9 and 1-7 in Big Sky Conference play.

Andy Thompson leaving Sacramento State

Sacramento State Athletics Director Mark Orr released a statement about the departure of Andy Thompson.

“We want to thank Coach Thompson and his family for all they have done for Sacramento State football over the last five seasons,” Orr said in the statement. “Under his watch, the program has achieved its highest level of success. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Before taking the head coaching position in 2022, Thompson was the team's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach starting in 2019.

This season, the Hornets have several injuries to their team and finished with a 3-9 record as well as going on a five-game losing streak. The team will look different next season as they're expected to have 18 seniors graduating this year. The team will now begin a search for a new coach, and it will be interesting to see if they go with experience or someone young in their coaching career.

It's not certain what role Thompson will play at Stanford, but it will be a great opportunity for him as he joins back with Troy Taylor, and hopefully, they'll be able to find success with what they have.