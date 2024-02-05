Stanford got a big addition at QB!

The college football transfer portal has quieted down big time in the past few weeks. However, the recruiting front never ends. On Monday, the Stanford football team got a massive addition with Class of 2025 quarterback Bear Bachmeier committing to the program, choosing the Cardinal over Oregon, Arkansas, and Michigan State, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Bear Bachmeier, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025, has committed to Stanford, he told ESPN. Bachmeier (@bearb47) is the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the class of 2025 and an ESPN300 recruit. Bear Bachmeier chose Stanford over Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State.'

Bachmeier is the brother of Hank, who transferred from Boise State to Louisiana Tech and is now at Wake Forest, and his other brother, Tiger, plays at Stanford already. Bear Bachmeier spoke about why he chose to head to the Stanford football program, per Thamel: “Stanford is one of the top degrees in country. What Coach [Troy] Taylor's background is, I have full belief and confidence that Stanford football is on the rise and will start winning ACC championships and compete for national championships.”

Taylor came in and went just 3-9 in his first year with the program, but there were a lot of changes that needed to be made on the roster. In 2024, Stanford is joining Cal and SMU in a transition to the ACC as the Pac-12 narrows down to just two teams, Washington State and Oregon State. So, the Stanford-Wake Forest game will be an interesting one for the Bachmeier family.

Tiger Bachmeier played a big role in Bear's Stanford decision

Bear Bachmeier had a flurry of offers but ultimately decided to go to Stanford. And, his brother, Tiger, being there was a big reason for the decision:

“It was a big influence. Him being there and getting first-hand experience through him to what really goes on. Also, it's going to be cool as hell when I'm throwing touchdowns to him.”

Tiger Bachmeier had 36 catches for 309 yards and three scores this past season and is on the rise for the Stanford football program. Bear is one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the class and is entering his final season at Murrieta Valley High School.