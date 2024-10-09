ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Stanford has struggled most of the year, while Notre Dame has been great, mostly outside the Northern Illinois game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Stanford-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

There were not many expectations for Stanford this season, but they have still struggled. They are 2-3 and have shown some signs of life, but they've been few and far between. They are coming off a blowout loss against an inconsistent Virginia Tech team. The Cardinal have struggled across offense and defense this season, and this is one of their toughest games against Notre Dame in South Bend.

Notre Dame has been solid outside of their loss against Northern Illinois. They are 4-1 and have righted the ship since that stunning loss. The Notre Dame defense has been great and will be the difference in this game. The offense has been good, too, but their defense leads the Fighting Irish, and that will determine who wins on Saturday because Stanford's offense is still a work in progress.

Here are the Stanford-Notre Dame College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Notre Dame Odds

Stanford: +23.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1400

Notre Dame: -23.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Time: 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is still in the middle of a rebuild for both the offense and the defense. They are averaging 23 points per game and 338.6 total yards per game. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has been inconsistent this season. He has 633 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with 59.1% completion percentage. He has been a big dual threat for the Cardinal because he also leads the team in rushing at 250 yards on the ground with a total of 50 carries. Starting running back Micah Ford is behind him with 230 rushing yards on 47 carries. The offense might be in for a long game against this Notre Dame defense.

Stanford's defense has struggled and is one of the worst in the ACC. They are allowing 27.2 points per game and 358.6 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Notre Dame offense has a lot of talent but has faced its own starts and stops. The big key will be on the ground, with Notre Dame having one of the best-rushing offenses in the country and Stanford being great against the run, allowing 88.2 yards on the ground per game. They need the defense to show up to have a chance in South Bend.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Notre Dame season has been good, but they feel like they should be even better. The offense has been solid, but needs to find more consistency. They are averaging 32.4 points per game and 386 total yards per game. They also have a great rushing attack, averaging 214.4 yards per game on the ground. Riley Leonard has been steady at quarterback, but they have expected more from him. He has 750 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 65.1% completion percentage. He also has 376 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries. Jeremiyah Love has helped make a great rushing tandem with 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries.

The Notre Dame defense has been great this season. They are allowing 12.6 points per game and 284 total yards per game, which is the most consistent aspect of this team. The secondary is the strength of the defense, and they are allowing 161 yards through the air. This defense has a chance to feast on a less-than-stellar offense for Stanford. The Fighting Irish have a chance to take advantage in this matchup.

Final Stanford-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Stanford has struggled too much this season, and this is their worst matchup yet. Notre Dame's defense is the difference because of how well they have played this season. The Fighting Irish also have a great rushing attack that should carve up this Cardinal defense. Expect Notre Dame to win and cover at home in South Bend.

Final Stanford-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -23.5 (-115)