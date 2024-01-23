The actor will be missed.

Actor Gary Graham has passed away at the age of 73 from a cardiac arrest in a Spokane, Washington, hospital.

He's best known for his role as Ambassador Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise, Variety reports. The actor played the part from 2001 to 2005, with 12 episode appearances.

Actor Gary Graham dead at 73

Beyond that, he had parts in shows like M.A.N.T.I.S., JAG, and Universal Dead. Plus, he was a guest star on Nip/Tuck, Ally McBeal, Work Related, and Renegades.

Graham also had several notable film credits. He had parts in The Spy Within, The Last Warrior, The Arrogant, All the Right Moves, Robot Jox, and Steel.

His ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook.

She wrote, “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated, especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”

She also added, “I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the TV series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like All the Right Moves with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.”

“Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter,” she ended the post with.

RIP Gary Graham.