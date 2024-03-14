The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection comes packed with all the Cheat Codes of the original title, allowing players to do all sorts of things in the game. Therefore, we created a guide of all known Cheat Codes in the Battlefront Classic Collection. From infinite health, to Ewok mode, we've got you covered on all cheats in the game.
All Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Cheat Codes:
The original favourites strike back! Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is coming to PS5 and PS4 on 14th March → https://t.co/LtwckHxsD7 pic.twitter.com/snf3mzPn4f
— PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) February 22, 2024
Firstly, we'll begin with All Cheat Codes for Star Wars Battlefront:
- All Platforms
- Ewok Cheat Code – Create a profile with the name Jub Jub
- Effect: All troops (except Droiedas) are shrinked down to miniature size.
- Ewok Cheat Code – Create a profile with the name Jub Jub
- PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- Unlock all Campaign Maps For Either Campaign – Select Single Player > Choose Mission to unlock > On Planet Menu, press Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle.
- Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One
- Unlock all Campaign Maps For Either Campaign – Select Single Player > Choose Mission to unlock > On Planet Menu, press X,Y,X,Y.
All Cheat Codes For Star Wars Battlefront II – Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
Overall, enabling cheats in Battlefront II works differently between consoles and PC:
Firstly, to enable cheats in Battlefront II on console, you must play a single-player game. Furthermore, you need to pause once actually in a game before inputting the following codes. From there, you'll be able to input any Cheat code for Star Wars Battlefront II via the D-Pad:
- Battlefront II Cheat Codes – PlayStation & Xbox
- Infinite Ammo – Up, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Down Left, Right.
- Invincibility – Up, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right.
- HUD Removal – Up, Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left, Right.
- Comic Book Captions – Up, Down, Left, Down, Left, Right.
- Alternate Sound Effects – Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right.
However, the process is different for PC users. Instead of starting a game, you need to go to Instant Action, then Move Cursor over the Battlefront logo. Essentially, a small box should appear. and you need to enter your codes there.
- Battlefront II Cheat Codes – PC
- Unlock all Campaign Maps – 456123
- Infinite Ammo – agoodblasteratyourside
- Invincibility – mostimpressive
- HUD Removal – usetheforceluke
- Low Resolution Mode – btbfod
Overall, that includes all the Cheat codes for the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for weekly gaming info.