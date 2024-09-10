The creator of Darth Vader and the Star Wars franchise, George Lucas, issued a statement on James Earl Jones after the EGOT winner passed away.

On the official Star Wars website, several key figures from Lucasfilm weighed in. Lucas praised the “incredible” Jones as he mourned the big loss.

“James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit,” George Lucas began. “For nearly half a century, he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity, and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Cece and dad to Flynn.

“James will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike,” he continued.

Kathleen Kennedy, the current president of Lucasfilm, also praised Jones. She called him “one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time.”

Additionally, she specifically praised his portrayal of Darth Vader. “The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off screen, will be greatly missed,” Kennedy praised.

George Lucas created the Star Wars series in 1977. He wrote and directed the first Star Wars movie, which would go on to be retitled A New Hope.

When did James Earl Jones pass away?

On September 9, 2024, James Earl Jones passed away. He passed away at his home in Dutchess County, New York. He was 93 years old at the time of his passing.

This took the Star Wars world by storm. Mark Hamill, who played Darth Vader's son Luke Skywalker, weighed in on X (formerly Twitter). Quoting Variety's post about Jones' passing, Hamill said, “#RIP dad,” with a broken heart emoji.

Throughout his career, Jones received several accolades. He is an EGOT winner, meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

He first gained notoriety for his role in the Broadway play Sunrise at Campobello. In the subsequent years, Jones starred in Shakespeare in the Park productions of Othello, Hamlet, and King Lear. Jones won his first Tony Award for Best Actor in 1968 for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Almost two decades later, Jones won his second Best Actor in a Play award for his role in Fences. His other Broadway roles include On Golden Pond, Driving Miss Daisy, and You Can't Take It with You.

In 1964, Jones made his film debut, appearing in Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove. His other notable projects include The Man, Conan the Barbarian, Field of Dreams, and The Hunt for Red October.

Additionally, Jones has starred in The Lion King as Mufasa. In 2019, he reprised his role in Jon Favreau's live-action remake for Disney.

His Star Wars return

He made his Star Wars debut in 1977, starring in A New Hope. Jones reprised the role in the two sequels, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

After over two decades away from the part, Jones made his return to Darth Vader in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Before his passing, Jones reprised the role in a few more Star Wars projects. He voiced the role in Rogue One, The Rise of Skywalker, and Star Wars: Rebels.