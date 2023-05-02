Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

As we’ve previously noted in our articles, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a great game stuck in a poor PC port. It’s so bad that EA and Respawn had to make up excuses as to why they shipped a buggy game long before it was ready for release. Thankfully, their promised performance-improving patches have started rolling out. This patch is also applied to the console versions of the game as it also addresses some bugs that could hinder the progress of players. The PC patch arrived a day before the consoles patch, however, showing just how dire the situation was for PC players.

The official Twitter account for Star Wars Jedi Survivor released patch notes that read:

Performance improvements for non-ray traced rendering.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colours not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn’t save after leaving the chamber and died.

Better late than never, the adage goes, but it still leaves a bad taste in the mouth for video game companies to ship out games before they’re ready for public consumption. But who could blame them? Even with the performance issues, Star Wars Jedi Survivor remained popular on the PC, even topping charts during its launch window – a result that definitely tells these companies that what they’re doing is totally okay.