Starbucks isn't celebrating Pride month this June. Baristas of more than 150 stores are preparing to go on strike. Starbucks Workers United are protesting allegations that Starbucks banned all Pride and LGBTQ decorations in some locations.

Next week, 3,500 workers will walk out all over the country, according to TMZ. The union leaders of Starbucks Workers United made the decision on Friday. The union demands all locations allow workers to use Pride decorations; it's about supporting the LGBTQ+ community, which many workers of the coffee giant identify with. There's a new union contract they want Starbucks to recognize.

Workers United alleged instances in at least 22 states when workers have not been able to decorate, pointing to social media accounts where workers have documented their claims. The union claims Starbucks banned some stores from using Pride decorations and told other stores to remove their existing decorations. They filed an unfair labor practice charge against Starbucks over what it alleges is a change in policy.

Of course, the coffee company denies it and is accusing the union of spreading false information.

“There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” the company said last week, adding that it supports the Queer community. They said that store guidelines make the rules for decorations, not at a regional level.

Parker Davis, a barista from Texas, works at a store that has not had a dispute around Pride decor but will be a part of the strikes.

“There’s a large percentage of partners at my store who are part of the LGBTQ community, and who feel that Starbucks’ continued actions with trying to limit or take down pride decorations just doesn’t make sense with what the company has done in the past,” Davis said, per CNBC.