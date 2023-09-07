You may be dozens of hours deep into Bethesda's newest title, but here are 10 things you still don't know about Starfield.

10 Things You Still Don't Know About Starfield

Starfield gives you a lot of freedom, and that includes its mechanics. Many of the things you can do in this game are not explicitly stated, and there might be some actions hiding right under your nose.

Cutter Alternate Fire

The Cutter has an Alternate Fire that allows you to mine minerals quicker. This is done by holding right-click will make the reticle go tighter then clicking left-click.

Automatic Cutter Equip

You don't need to set your cutter as Favorite and then equip it every time. Going to your scanner and pressing the fire button will automatically bring out the Cutter, primed and ready for you to mine minerals with.

Cuttable Doors are Cuttable

While we're on the topic of Cutters, those big red walls that read “EMERGENCY CUTTABLE WALL”? Yeah, you can cut them. It even tells you where to cut it, and most times it will reveal a pathway behind.

Flora and Fauna Scans

Wondering why scanning flora and fauna on planets seemed weird? That's because Flora is scanned upon collection, and Fauna are automatically scanned when you kill them. For the latter point, however, it only counts if you get the kill, so if your companion fires the killing blow, you'd still have to walk up and scan the dead animal.

You Can Drift Your Ship

Holding Space will allow you to drift your ship at full speed. For other platforms, this button is labeled as “Switch Flight Mode” in the Settings under binding. Take note that this requires the Piloting I skill.

Different Ship Parts = Different Stations

When building your own ship or adding new habs, they're labeled as “All-In-One,” “Computer Core,” “Science Lab,” and more. But what do these habs actually have? Here's a handy checklist for every Hab in the game and what each of them offers you.

Commerce Skill Affects Ships and Ship Parts

The Commerce skill says that you get better trades, and a lot of players just assume that this solely applies to the assortment of vendors found on a lot of planets. The truth is, on top of these miscellaneous vendors, Ship Parts and even whole Ships cost less with the Commerce skill.

You Can Equip Companions with Weapons and Armor

You can trade gear with your companions, but what you may have skipped over is the fact that they have an “Equip” button while you're viewing their inventory. Ever wanted to make Barrett a melee monster? Equip a katana on him. Tank Sam Coe? Give him the best defensive armor you have.

Do note that while your companions do not consume ammo, they need at least 1 of the appropriate ammo for the weapon you're giving them.

Automatically Hide Helmet and Spacesuit

“You do know you don't have to wear your helmet here, right?”

There is an option to automatically hide your helmet and spacesuit in breathable atmospheres. Press the appropriate button shown in the same menu where you equip your helmet and spacesuit to enable or disable this option.

Unlimited Storage Space at the Lodge

Hoarders, rejoice! Your safe inside your room in The Lodge has unlimited storage space so you finally have somewhere to place all of those digiframes and globes you ransacked from across the universe.