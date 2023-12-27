The Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Stars look to extend their win streak to four games as they take on the St. Louis Blues. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Stars-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Stars are 20-8-4, so they are a top team in the NHL. They are on a three-game win streak, and they have won six of their last 10 games. These two teams have split their season series so far. In those two games, the Stars have scored four goals, and allowed five goals. Ty Dellandrea is the only player on the team to have more than one points against the Blues this season.

The Blues are 17-15-1, and they have won four of their last five games. Against the Stars this season, the Blues have had five different skaters score a goal. Three different skaters have two assists. Jordan Kyrou is one of those players, and he has three points against Dallas to lead the team.

Scott Wedgewood and Jordan Binnington are expected to be the starters in net for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Blues Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stars vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars success comes from their scoring. Dallas scores 3.50 goals per game, and they are second in the NHL in shot percentage. This is something they need to keep up. Joe Pavelski has four assists in the last three games while Matt Duchene has five points in the last three games. These two skaters are going to have to play well and lead the offense in order for Dallas to cover this spread or win.

The Blues score just 3.00 goals per game, so they are bottom-10 in the NHL in that category. The Stars are decent in net, so the Blues are going to have a tough time scoring in this one. As long as the Stars stay strong in net and the defensive zone, they will be able to have a good game.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues, as mentioned, are not the best team in the offensive zone, so they need to be good in net and on defense. Binnington is pretty good in net. He has a save percentage of .900 and he is tied for 11th in record. Binnington was in net for the overtime win against the Stars, and he made 20 saves in that one. If Binnington can have a good game in net, and save 20-25 shots, the Blues will cover the spread.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick

Both of these games have been very close. In fact, both games went to overtime, and one was decided via shootout. With that said, we can expect another close game in this game. I would not be surprised to see it go to overtime. The Stars are the favorites, and I do not see this game being decided by more than one goal. I am going to take the Blues to cover the spread and keep this game within a goal. I will also take the over to hit.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-170), Over 6.5 (-115)