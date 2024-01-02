Pete Carroll & Co. are DONE.

In Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks endured a disheartening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This setback has placed their playoff aspirations in a precarious position. It underscores the need to dissect the primary factors contributing to their downfall.

Entering the game with high stakes, the Seahawks aimed to secure a playoff spot. However, their performance fell short, allowing the Steelers to secure a victory and further imperiling the Seahawks' postseason prospects. Needless to say, this defeat dealt a significant blow to the team.

Week 17 Setback

In a historical turn, the Steelers claimed victory in the Emerald City for the first time since October of 1983. The Seahawks squandered a golden opportunity to control their playoff destiny, succumbing to a 30-23 loss. Now standing at 8-8 heading into Week 18, they rely on external assistance to secure a postseason berth. This mirrors the same predicament as last year. Seattle concludes the 2023 season with an avoidable home defeat characterized by subpar defense, a one-dimensional offense, and an ill-timed turnover.

In addition, the Seahawks' persistent issue with missed tackles ultimately proved costly. The loss at home to the Steelers was a humiliating display from a team purportedly built on toughness and guided by a defense-first, potentially future Hall of Fame head coach. Now, amidst the storm, the Seahawks attempt to carry a lethargic and lackluster defensive unit to Week 18.

Here we will look at the Seattle Seahawks who are most to blame for their Week 17 loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Pete Carroll's decision-making during the Week 17 clash against the Steelers has come under scrutiny. It starts with the conservative choice to punt on 4th and 1 from midfield on the opening drive. The Steelers capitalized on their subsequent possession, scoring a touchdown after converting on a 4th and inches from a similar field position. Carroll's lack of aggression from the start was evident. He also had a wasted timeout on an unsuccessful challenge further compounding the issues. These make us question his level of conservatism compared to the Steelers' Mike Tomlin.

The onside kick call with 2:01 remaining was also criticized for its timing and the potential risks involved. With only two timeouts due to a poorly judged challenge, kicking deep might have been a more prudent option. This choice pinned the Steelers at their own 25 and relied on the defense to make a stop. The decision to attempt an onside kick, given its low success rate and the strategic advantage it provided to the Steelers, proved very poor.

Keep in mind that the entire performance of the Seahawks is a reflection on the head coach. The Seahawks' collective inability to execute tackles against the Steelers was glaring. We counted approximately 750 missed opportunities. This lapse in tackling proficiency facilitated a successful ground game for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. They collectively amassed 197 yards and three touchdowns. Pete Carroll's decisions ultimately set them up for failure.

Pass Rush Woes

Not to bemoan the Seahawks' defensive deficiencies, but their pass rush struggled to disrupt Mason Rudolph when he was in the pocket. This contrasted with the constant harassment faced by Geno Smith. Sure, Leonard Williams managed one early sack. However, the overall performance of the Seattle pass rush was lackluster. They finished with only one sack and two QB hits on Rudolph. Their inability to consistently pressure the quarterback also falls squarely on Coach Carroll.

Tyler Lockett's Ineffectiveness

Tyler Lockett is typically one of the team's most reliable receivers. However, he had a subpar performance with just one catch for 10 yards in Week 17. Additionally, two passes, one nearly resulting in an interception, bounced off his hands. His poor outing contributed to an ineffective offensive display.

Geno Smith's Mixed Bag

First, yes, Geno Smith had an efficient overall performance. He completed 23 of 33 passes for a 290-yard effort. We cannot forgive and forget a critical fumble that marred his otherwise solid outing. Sure, Smith generally made smart decisions and showcased pocket movement to avoid sacks. Still, the timing and location of the fumble, turning a 7-point game into a 10-point deficit, raised concerns. Smith's body of work was good, but the fact of the matter is he didn't come up clutch when the Seahawks needed him to.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a culmination of several factors. These include questionable coaching decisions, defensive shortcomings, and key players underperforming. Coach Pete Carroll's conservative approach and questionable game management raised eyebrows. This was particularly true with pivotal choices like the early punt and ill-timed onside kick attempt. The defensive struggles, exemplified by a lackluster pass rush, allowed the Steelers to capitalize on offensive opportunities. Tyler Lockett's uncharacteristic ineffectiveness and Geno Smith's untimely fumble further compounded the team's challenges. As the Seahawks move on, addressing these issues will be crucial for any postseason aspirations. They need to rectify the course for future success as they move on to Week 18.