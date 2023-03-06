The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a chance to bring back Bud Dupree. The Tennessee Titans are expected to release the pass rusher, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The news has spurred speculation of a possible reunion between the Steelers and Dupree, drawing mixed reactions from Pittsburgh fans.

Bud Dupree was selected by the Steelers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Dupree was a core piece of Pittsburgh’s defense for six seasons. The edge rusher joined the Titans in 2021 free agency and wasn’t able to replicate the success he enjoyed with the Steelers.

Should the Steelers pursue Dupree in free agency? Some Steelers fans want to see the 30-year-old wearing black and gold for the 2023 season.

Steelers would honestly be crazy to not bring back Bud Dupree. Malik Reed is most likely leaving in FA and Jamir Jones isn’t Bud Dupree. — Jared Kane (@BaddestBearJew) March 6, 2023

Bud Dupree expected to be released. #Steelers should be high on him when the market opens, and a return should make sense for both sides — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) March 6, 2023

I wouldn’t mind Bud Dupree back with the Steelers as a No. 3 edge rusher. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) March 6, 2023

Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks in six seasons with the Steelers. His greatest impact came from 2019-2022. During that time, Dupree had 19.5 sacks and 91 combined tackles in 27 games.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A torn ACL ended Dupree’s 2020 season prematurely. Coming off the injury, Dupree signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee didn’t get the kind of production that it hoped to receive from its big free-agent signing. In 22 games, Dupree had just seven sacks and 35 tackles.

A portion of the Steelers fanbase doesn’t see the logic in bringing back Dupree for the 2023 campaign.

Should the Steelers re-sign Bud Dupree? I’ll start…NO! #SteelerNation — J. Lane (@JayRoc850) March 6, 2023

Per @NFL_DovKleiman – former #Steelers OLB Bud Dupree will be released by the Titans. Personally, I don’t see a fit for him here. I’d rather draft another young edge who can spell Highsmith/Watt. I want Alex on the field as much as possible. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) March 6, 2023

During his time in Pittsburgh, Dupree benefited from playing alongside some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. With teams no longer focused on trying to block T.J. Watt or Cameron Heyward, Dupree didn’t have as many opportunities to sack opposing quarterbacks.

Dupree wouldn’t be viewed as a marquee pass rusher during a second stint with the Steelers. He could potentially provide depth for the Pittsburgh defense on a short-term contract.

The Steelers tied for 15th in the NFL last season with 40 sacks.