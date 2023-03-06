The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a chance to bring back Bud Dupree. The Tennessee Titans are expected to release the pass rusher, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The news has spurred speculation of a possible reunion between the Steelers and Dupree, drawing mixed reactions from Pittsburgh fans.

Bud Dupree was selected by the Steelers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Dupree was a core piece of Pittsburgh’s defense for six seasons. The edge rusher joined the Titans in 2021 free agency and wasn’t able to replicate the success he enjoyed with the Steelers.

Should the Steelers pursue Dupree in free agency? Some Steelers fans want to see the 30-year-old wearing black and gold for the 2023 season.

Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks in six seasons with the Steelers. His greatest impact came from 2019-2022. During that time, Dupree had 19.5 sacks and 91 combined tackles in 27 games.

A torn ACL ended Dupree’s 2020 season prematurely. Coming off the injury, Dupree signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee didn’t get the kind of production that it hoped to receive from its big free-agent signing. In 22 games, Dupree had just seven sacks and 35 tackles.

A portion of the Steelers fanbase doesn’t see the logic in bringing back Dupree for the 2023 campaign.

During his time in Pittsburgh, Dupree benefited from playing alongside some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. With teams no longer focused on trying to block T.J. Watt or Cameron Heyward, Dupree didn’t have as many opportunities to sack opposing quarterbacks.

Dupree wouldn’t be viewed as a marquee pass rusher during a second stint with the Steelers. He could potentially provide depth for the Pittsburgh defense on a short-term contract.

The Steelers tied for 15th in the NFL last season with 40 sacks.