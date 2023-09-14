The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to find consistent offense in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers to start the 2023 NFL season, and it could have an impact on the fantasy football stock for several players entering Week 2.

Let's look at the fantasy football stock up, stock down report for the Steelers ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football Stock Up

Jaylen Warren (RB)

There's not much optimism with this offense after that type of performance, but we've gotta find a few bright spots somewhere. Warren only had three carries for six yards, which isn't going to jump off the page at anyone. But there's little reason to jump off the Warren hype train. The 49ers were a brutal matchup for this Steelers offense, and Warren played just eight fewer snaps than starting running back Najee Harris (33 to 25). Warren brought in five receptions on six targets, and his overall usage is appealing in what is clearly a split backfield.

George Pickens is still the most reliable fantasy football option at wide receiver, but Robinson's stock will rise due to Diontae Johnson's injury (we'll get to that shortly). Robinson led Pittsburgh with eight targets and 64 receiving yards on five catches, with the targets being the most appealing part of that equation. However, this is likely only a short-term “stock rising” scenario for the veteran receiver due to increased volume.

Calvin Austin III (WR)

It's a safe bet that Kenny Pickett isn't going to throw the ball 46 times per game moving forward, so it's fair to ask whether Austin can carve out a consistent receiving role in an offense that has a lot to prove. But you also can't ignore the fact that Austin caught all of his team-high six targets in Week 1. Keep in mind that he's also the Steelers' punt returner. That makes him worth a stash for his playmaking potential.

Fantasy Football Stock Down

Kenny Pickett (QB)

Once again, it was a difficult matchup against a stout 49ers defense. Still, it was a disappointing performance for both Pickett and a Pittsburgh offensive line that allowed five sacks. Some will blame one side, some will blame the other. The combination of the two led to an ineffective offensive performance that featured the Steelers having five straight three-and-outs to start the game. Even Trent Williams was begging Pickett and company to get a first down. Simply put, the quarterback has to be better if the Steelers are going to turn things around on offense. Until then, fantasy managers shouldn't consider him an option.

Diontae Johnson (WR)

This is an obvious inclusion on the list since Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. That's not exactly an ideal injury for a wide receiver. Fantasy managers will have to keep an eye on his recovery and whether or not he could return for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans or a Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Najee Harris (RB)

As mentioned, Harris is basically splitting snaps with Warren at this point. That means he's an RB1 on the depth chart, but he's not an RB1 in fantasy. Even if you throw out the game against the 49ers (the Steelers had no choice but to throw it a zillion times), it's hard to get excited about Harris' fantasy stock since Warren is clearly going to be used quite a bit in the offense.