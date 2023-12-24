The Steelers running back pulled from his personal experience.

The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-11 on Saturday, setting off chants in favor of the Steelers' newest QB (at least for now) Mason Rudolph.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren after the game talked about Rudolph's energy during the game, and inserted a bit of humor into his recounting, per Chris Adamski of Trib Live:

“Jaylen Warren, who's been fined multiple times for leading with his head when he blocks, on Mason Rudolph in the huddle: “Mason was hyped. He was in there, head-butting… In my experience you’ve got to chill out on that!”'

Steelers fans chanted Rudolph's name during the win:

Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, besting fellow rising star Jake Browning by taking care of the football. Browning threw three interceptions on the day, although he did throw for more yardage.

Steelers receiver George Pickens went off for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns on only four catches.

Warren also had his own stellar moment in the Steelers' win, throwing an absolutely mammoth block on a Calvin Austin touchdown run:

HOLY SHIT THIS BLOCK BY JAYLEN WARREN pic.twitter.com/WDtoEWkFeJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 23, 2023

Warren talked about the block after the game, also per Adamski:

“Jaylen Warren on his big block: “If anything I will remember that play more than a run. I love plays like that when I can help the team, Calvin scored and that means a lot. Seeing him score like that, I am glad I did my job, my 1-of-11 job that helped him succeed.”'

The Steelers are now 8-7 on the season with a playoff probability of 14% according to NFL.com.