The Pittsburgh Steelers are embarking on a major reclamation project heading into the 2024 season. Russell Wilson's value has tanked considerably after the Denver Broncos' trade and subsequent huge extension for him backfired miserably, but the Steelers are still believing that the man who led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in his heyday is buried somewhere within what currently looks like a shell of the former star quarterback's self.

Already 35 years of age, it's unclear just how much high-level QB play Wilson has left in him. But the Steelers should have a game plan in mind that's intent on bringing on the best out of the veteran QB. For six-time Super Bowl winner and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, that game plan should be fairly simple to draw out — the execution, however, will be difficult.

“The sooner the offensive line can come together and create some consistent run lanes for the backs so that they’re not in long-yardage [situations]. They can stay on track on first and second down, give Russell [Wilson] a chance to get the ball down the field – I think that’s their formula to win,” Belichick said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, via SB Nation's Behind The Steel Curtain.

The Steelers are entering the 2024 season with a ton of question marks at QB. Can Russell Wilson somehow defy expectations after wearing out his welcome in the Mile High City? Is Justin Fields going to emerge as the long-term option for Pittsburgh at the position? But for Bill Belichick, the Steelers' problems go way beyond their quarterback situation.

“I think they have bigger problems than the quarterback position. The offensive line has had a hard time at being consistent there. They lost [Troy Fautanu] so they got [Broderick] Jones over there playing right tackle… they have a rookie center [too],” Belichick added.

At the end of the day, Belichick is a firm believer in Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's ability to put all the pieces together and help the team improve from their solid 10-7 finish last season.

“I think Arthur is a good fit, he’s a really good coach. I think he’ll get a lot out of this team.”

Steelers' QB battle, still wide open?

The Steelers currently have Russell Wilson listed as the number one QB on the depth chart. Wilson's experience and track record as a star in the NFL has given him the leg up over the competition, primarily Justin Fields — the young QB they took a flier on after the Chicago Bears drafted a new franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams.

However, it seems like Mike Tomlin has not been entirely pleased with what he has seen thus far from his primary candidates for the QB1. In particular, both Wilson and Fields weren't able to execute at the level Tomlin is hoping to see during the Steelers' 9-3 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“You know, still not what we're looking for. It was better in some areas but still JV in too many others,” Tomlin said.

Much like Belichick, however, Tomlin is looking for better performances out of his offensive linemen to help the QB establish a much-better rhythm.

“Included in that but separate from it, I thought we didn't do a good enough job at protecting the quarterback. We've got to do a better job in pass protection than we did — not only in possession downs but just in general. [The QB battle is] somewhat of an incomplete study because you just don't get a chance to see them operate or us operate or us establish rhythm and personality when you're not winning possession downs.”

The Steelers close out preseason with a tussle against the Detroit Lions on August 24 in the afternoon.